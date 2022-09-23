Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lompoc Record
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Chalks Festival makes October return after two-year pause
The Lompoc Theatre Project is bringing back the Lompoc Chalks Festival after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. This year's family-friendly event is slated to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23, at the Lompoc Airport and will feature local and out-of-town chalk artists, food trucks, a vendor faire and kids corner.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Library partners with Connected California to offer specialized tech support
The Lompoc Public Library has partnered with Connected California to provide a free service that helps members of the community find low-cost digital products and receive online tech support from the comfort of home. The statewide program, which is provided by the California State Library in partnership with the U.S....
Lompoc Record
A West Coast farewell: Historic Delta IV launch marks final mission from Vandenberg SFB
Vandenberg Space Force Base made history Saturday with the final United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from the West Coast, that prompted thousands of spectators in nearby Lompoc and across the Central Coast to look to the sky. Brothers Sam and Ilan Blau and their family drove from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.
The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
Lompoc Record
Marine layer ahead in the coming week, possible rain starting Oct. 4 | Central Coast Weather Report
An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc street repairs will continue through November
Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
Lompoc Record
Roadwork at State Route 1 near Vandenberg expected through Oct. 28
An emergency project to install erosion control on northbound State Route 1 next to Vandenberg Space Force Base between Lompoc and Orcutt will continue weekly until Friday, Oct. 28. The project, which began Monday, is expected to cause traffic delays Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lompoc Record
Replacement for Lompoc Unified interim superintendent expected by January; Bommersbach fills HR role
The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis. According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well." During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members...
Lompoc Record
Pioneer Valley rolls past Cabrillo | High School Football
The Pioneer Valley football team evened up its Ocean League record Friday night. Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 73 yards, Pioneer Valley's defense kept the Cabrillo offense to 216 total yards, and the Panthers rolled to a 33-6 win against the Conquistadores at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Pioneer Valley...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Crushers win Silver Bracket title at Bakersfield Travel Tournament
The Lompoc Crushers 14U softball travel squad overcame the heat and some tough competition to win the Silver Bracket championship at the Bakersfield Travel Tournament Aug. 21. In the last inning of the bracket final, Tiana Terrones hit a bases-loaded shot to left field, the ball got down for a hit and the bases cleared as a result. Terrones lifted the Crushers to a 6-2 win over the bracket top seed Bakersfield Babes for the Silver Bracket title.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc girls golf team stays unbeaten; Braves tennis team still perfect in league play
The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight. Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League. Lompoc's Halee Sager was a...
Comments / 0