Lompoc Record

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Chalks Festival makes October return after two-year pause

The Lompoc Theatre Project is bringing back the Lompoc Chalks Festival after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. This year's family-friendly event is slated to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23, at the Lompoc Airport and will feature local and out-of-town chalk artists, food trucks, a vendor faire and kids corner.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.

The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc street repairs will continue through November

Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Roadwork at State Route 1 near Vandenberg expected through Oct. 28

An emergency project to install erosion control on northbound State Route 1 next to Vandenberg Space Force Base between Lompoc and Orcutt will continue weekly until Friday, Oct. 28. The project, which began Monday, is expected to cause traffic delays Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Pioneer Valley rolls past Cabrillo | High School Football

The Pioneer Valley football team evened up its Ocean League record Friday night. Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 73 yards, Pioneer Valley's defense kept the Cabrillo offense to 216 total yards, and the Panthers rolled to a 33-6 win against the Conquistadores at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Pioneer Valley...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Crushers win Silver Bracket title at Bakersfield Travel Tournament

The Lompoc Crushers 14U softball travel squad overcame the heat and some tough competition to win the Silver Bracket championship at the Bakersfield Travel Tournament Aug. 21. In the last inning of the bracket final, Tiana Terrones hit a bases-loaded shot to left field, the ball got down for a hit and the bases cleared as a result. Terrones lifted the Crushers to a 6-2 win over the bracket top seed Bakersfield Babes for the Silver Bracket title.
LOMPOC, CA

