WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
Maria Kanellis On Why She Won’t Compete In Her Women’s Wrestling Army Promotion
Maria Kanellis has no plans to step into the ring for her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion, and she recently explained why. Kanellis spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast and discussed the promotion that she runs along with Bobby Cruise, and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”. – WWE Shop has...
Wardlow Says Shawn Spears, FTR & More Helped Him Out in AEW, Was Afraid Spears Would Re-Align With MJF
Wardlow has formed a lot of bonds in AEW, and he named Shawn Spears, FTR, Cody Rhodes and more for helping him out during his early days in the company. Wardlow spoke with Dynamite Download for a new interview and talked about his bonds with those men, as well as touching on Spears’ involvement in his feud with MJF. He even noted that he was afraid Spears would be one of the men who unmasked as part of The Firm to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:
Note On Botched Fireball Spot From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select reports that the fireball spot on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown did not go as planned. Scarlett was meant to throw the fireball in Drew McIntyre’s face, but it went over his head instead. According to the report, the flash paper wasn’t ready for live...
Jimmy Korderas Praises Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross & Scarlett For Handling Of Fireball Botch
The fireball spot on last week’s WWE Smackdown didn’t go as planned, but Jimmy Korderas liked how Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross & Scarlett handled the botch and still made the segment work. As reported, the fire paper that was used in the segment where Scarlett was supposed to throw a fireball at McIntyre didn’t work and the three improvised what came after. In his latest Reffin’ Rant, Korderas talked about how things don’t always work as intended in the ring and that how you react is what matters.
Earl Hebner Says He Was Asked About Refereeing Ric Flair’s Last Match
Earl Hebner was asked about potentially serving as the referee for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and says he wishes he could have done it. Hebner revealed during a K&S Virtual Signing that he was asked if he was interested in refereeing the bout but was unable to due to his medical state at the time.
MJF Teases Cashing In World Title Shot On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF has an AEW World Championship match whenever he wants it, and he has teased the possibility of cashing it in on this week’s Dynamite. The AEW star, who earned the World Title shot by winning the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, retweeted AEW’s post promoting this week’s AEW World Title Eliminator Match between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson and included a photo of himself holding the casino chip from last week’s Dynamite.
New Details On AEW Stars Reportedly Contacted By WWE
A new report has some additional details on AEW stars that were said to be contacted by WWE. As has been reported, WWE made contact with several members of the roster several weeks ago including Malakai Black and Swerve Strickland. Fightful Select has some updates on the situation, including dispelling some rumors about some stars.
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Sparks Speculation With Hourglass Tweet, New MJF T-Shirt
– Andrade El Idolo got fans talking with a simple emoji posted to his social media account. The AEW star, who hasn’t competed since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th, posted an hourglass to his Twitter account as you can see below. That led a ton of speculation from fans as to whether he may be referencing his return, his contract status or something else:
Rocky Romero Recalls The Consequences Of AJ Styles’ Departure From NJPW
Talking recently with Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Podcast, Rocky Romero recounted his recollection of when AJ Styles left NJPW to pursue a career with WWE (per Wrestling Inc). Styles’ departure was very shortly followed by Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson as well, leaving a significant gap in the NJPW roster. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
Flash Morgan Webster Explains WWE Exit, Says He Turned Down Contact Renewal
Back in August, Flash Morgan Webster announced that he was leaving WWE NXT UK and was one of several wrestlers to depart the brand. The releases happened after NXT UK was put on hiatus, pending a relaunch as NXT Europe next year. In a post on Twitter, Webster explained his decision to leave and noted that he turned down a contract renewal with the company.
WWE News: Weekend Live Event Notes, Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles Scheduled, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– The WWE Raw roster heads to Vancouver, British Columbia for a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show tonight. This will be the first time WWE returns to The Pacific Coliseum in seven years. Here’s the announced lineup, featuring Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against AJ Styles:
NWA USA Results 9.24.22: Kerry Morton Gets Junior Heavyweight Title Shot at Hard Times 3
NWA presented a new episode of NWA USA today on Youtube, which featured a match getting announced for Hard Times 3. Kerry Morton will get another shot at Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide, after the Notorious 187 defeated Morton and his father Ricky at NWA 74. Here are results, via Fightful:
AEW News: Darby Allin Gets Staples in His Head After Rampage, Rampage Grand Slam Video Highlights
– During last night’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Sting and Darby Allin beat The House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) in a No DQ match. During the match, Allin and King did a table spot, going through a table off of the entrance stage. After the match,...
