ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black

As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
WWE
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE

In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
411mania.com

Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow Says Shawn Spears, FTR & More Helped Him Out in AEW, Was Afraid Spears Would Re-Align With MJF

Wardlow has formed a lot of bonds in AEW, and he named Shawn Spears, FTR, Cody Rhodes and more for helping him out during his early days in the company. Wardlow spoke with Dynamite Download for a new interview and talked about his bonds with those men, as well as touching on Spears’ involvement in his feud with MJF. He even noted that he was afraid Spears would be one of the men who unmasked as part of The Firm to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Note On Botched Fireball Spot From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select reports that the fireball spot on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown did not go as planned. Scarlett was meant to throw the fireball in Drew McIntyre’s face, but it went over his head instead. According to the report, the flash paper wasn’t ready for live...
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Praises Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross & Scarlett For Handling Of Fireball Botch

The fireball spot on last week’s WWE Smackdown didn’t go as planned, but Jimmy Korderas liked how Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross & Scarlett handled the botch and still made the segment work. As reported, the fire paper that was used in the segment where Scarlett was supposed to throw a fireball at McIntyre didn’t work and the three improvised what came after. In his latest Reffin’ Rant, Korderas talked about how things don’t always work as intended in the ring and that how you react is what matters.
WWE
411mania.com

Earl Hebner Says He Was Asked About Refereeing Ric Flair’s Last Match

Earl Hebner was asked about potentially serving as the referee for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and says he wishes he could have done it. Hebner revealed during a K&S Virtual Signing that he was asked if he was interested in refereeing the bout but was unable to due to his medical state at the time.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

MJF Teases Cashing In World Title Shot On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF has an AEW World Championship match whenever he wants it, and he has teased the possibility of cashing it in on this week’s Dynamite. The AEW star, who earned the World Title shot by winning the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out, retweeted AEW’s post promoting this week’s AEW World Title Eliminator Match between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson and included a photo of himself holding the casino chip from last week’s Dynamite.
WWE
411mania.com

New Details On AEW Stars Reportedly Contacted By WWE

A new report has some additional details on AEW stars that were said to be contacted by WWE. As has been reported, WWE made contact with several members of the roster several weeks ago including Malakai Black and Swerve Strickland. Fightful Select has some updates on the situation, including dispelling some rumors about some stars.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Sparks Speculation With Hourglass Tweet, New MJF T-Shirt

– Andrade El Idolo got fans talking with a simple emoji posted to his social media account. The AEW star, who hasn’t competed since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th, posted an hourglass to his Twitter account as you can see below. That led a ton of speculation from fans as to whether he may be referencing his return, his contract status or something else:
WWE
411mania.com

Rocky Romero Recalls The Consequences Of AJ Styles’ Departure From NJPW

Talking recently with Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Podcast, Rocky Romero recounted his recollection of when AJ Styles left NJPW to pursue a career with WWE (per Wrestling Inc). Styles’ departure was very shortly followed by Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson as well, leaving a significant gap in the NJPW roster. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
WWE
411mania.com

Flash Morgan Webster Explains WWE Exit, Says He Turned Down Contact Renewal

Back in August, Flash Morgan Webster announced that he was leaving WWE NXT UK and was one of several wrestlers to depart the brand. The releases happened after NXT UK was put on hiatus, pending a relaunch as NXT Europe next year. In a post on Twitter, Webster explained his decision to leave and noted that he turned down a contract renewal with the company.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy