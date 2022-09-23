ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
The Independent

Kristian Woolf departs ‘best team in Super League era’ with Grand Final win

Kristian Woolf hailed an unprecedented fourth consecutive Grand Final triumph after St Helens delivered their departing coach a victorious send-off at Old Trafford.Saints dominated Leeds Rhinos to seal a 24-12 win and end a remarkable domestic era for Woolf, who will now leave the club to take up a coaching opportunity in his native Australia.Woolf believes the nature of Saints’ success this season confirms their status as the best team since the inauguration of Super League and the play-of era 25 years ago.🎵 🐺 The Big Bad WOOLF! 🐺 🎵 #COYS pic.twitter.com/k96Pu1OPlh— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 24, 2022“In my mind...
SB Nation

Gabriel Slonina ‘super excited’ to join Chelsea and be part of that pressure

After back-to-back 3-2 defeats, including giving up a two-goal lead last weekend, the Chicago Fire’s 2022 season will end without a playoff appearance. They have two more games left in the regular season, and then they’ll get to pack it up until next spring — or in Gabriel Slonina’s case, pack it up to go to London and join his new team.
BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) AC Milan technical...
Yardbarker

‘Huge blow’ for Tottenham as key player could miss out Arsenal game with injury

Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.
Yardbarker

Journalist blown away by ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target who ‘played like his life depended on it’ in six-goal international thriller

Dominic King was effusive in his praise for rising star and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham who shone in a 3-3 draw between England and Germany in the Nations League. The Daily Mail journalist tweeted his thoughts on the ‘outstanding prospect’ after the Three Lions’ result kept them at the...
BBC

Basketball World Cup: United States set new women's scoring record

United States set a new record for the highest score in the history of the Women's Basketball World Cup when they thrashed South Korea 145-69. Eight of the defending champions' 12 players reached double figures in Sydney, with Brionna Jones scoring 24 points and adding one assist. A'ja Wilson netted...
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running

There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
