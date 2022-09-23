Read full article on original website
Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'
Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may finally have some big decisions to make with players returning from injury.
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
Report: Barcelona To Raid Manchester City For Midfield Replacement
Barcelona are already planning ahead for next season, with speculation around Sergio Busquets' future at the club. Rumours are circulating that this could be the Spaniard's last season in La Liga, with links to the MLS made just one month into the current season.
Manchester United ready to test Euro giants’ resolve over potential transfer of 23-year-old
Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in Europe for some time now, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in the Premier League.
Report: Richarlison Confirms Chelsea Made An Offer Before He Joined Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea wanted a striker this summer, and Richarlison has confirmed it could have been him.
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
Nations League: Ian Baraclough says NI must 'take care of business' to avoid relegation risk
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Northern Ireland manager...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea are interested in Monaco's Benoit Badiashile, but the French club don't want to sell.
Report: Rafael Leao Could Sign New AC Milan Deal Amid Chelsea Interest
AC Milan winger Rafael Leao could sign a new deal at the club amid interest from Chelsea.
Kristian Woolf departs ‘best team in Super League era’ with Grand Final win
Kristian Woolf hailed an unprecedented fourth consecutive Grand Final triumph after St Helens delivered their departing coach a victorious send-off at Old Trafford.Saints dominated Leeds Rhinos to seal a 24-12 win and end a remarkable domestic era for Woolf, who will now leave the club to take up a coaching opportunity in his native Australia.Woolf believes the nature of Saints’ success this season confirms their status as the best team since the inauguration of Super League and the play-of era 25 years ago.🎵 🐺 The Big Bad WOOLF! 🐺 🎵 #COYS pic.twitter.com/k96Pu1OPlh— St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 24, 2022“In my mind...
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Gabriel Slonina ‘super excited’ to join Chelsea and be part of that pressure
After back-to-back 3-2 defeats, including giving up a two-goal lead last weekend, the Chicago Fire’s 2022 season will end without a playoff appearance. They have two more games left in the regular season, and then they’ll get to pack it up until next spring — or in Gabriel Slonina’s case, pack it up to go to London and join his new team.
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) AC Milan technical...
Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea
Chelsea manager Graham Potter would like to keep assistant manager Anthony Barry at the club.
Chelsea coach Anthony Barry ready to snub Huddersfield job to join Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry with Belgium
CHELSEA coach Anthony Barry will be unavailable for an immediate move into a new job — as he is going to the World Cup with Belgium. Highly-rated backroom boy Barry, 36, was fancied by Huddersfield and has been linked with other clubs as a No 1. But he is...
‘Huge blow’ for Tottenham as key player could miss out Arsenal game with injury
Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.
Journalist blown away by ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target who ‘played like his life depended on it’ in six-goal international thriller
Dominic King was effusive in his praise for rising star and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham who shone in a 3-3 draw between England and Germany in the Nations League. The Daily Mail journalist tweeted his thoughts on the ‘outstanding prospect’ after the Three Lions’ result kept them at the...
Basketball World Cup: United States set new women's scoring record
United States set a new record for the highest score in the history of the Women's Basketball World Cup when they thrashed South Korea 145-69. Eight of the defending champions' 12 players reached double figures in Sydney, with Brionna Jones scoring 24 points and adding one assist. A'ja Wilson netted...
Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running
There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
