Traffic

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
msn.com

Air fares will drop in the fall, but not for long

It's been a tumultuous travel season as Americans broke free of COVID restraints and took to the skies -- only to find that airfares have soared... and so have flight delays. You might say airlines and airports weren't quite ready for the first big surge in air travel since the pandemic. Millions of travelers this summer had to deal with flight delays, cancellations, and high ticket prices. Now airfares are falling, and travel is smoother. But will it last?
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Well+Good

10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)

Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
travelawaits.com

Delta Rolls Out New Perks For Passengers — Here’s What’s Included

Delta has refreshed its Premium Select cabin experience, adding locally-inspired dining, premium hand-crafted amenities, dedicated service touchpoints, and a spacious new seat design. “Delta Premium Select sits at the intersection of luxury and practicality — giving customers the opportunity to treat themselves to a more spacious seat and premium experience...
MyNorthwest

Most major transit services are cutting back on routes

Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
TravelNoire

Amtrak Canceling Longer Routes Due To Possible Freight Rail Strike

Due to a possible freight rail strike this Friday, Amtrak has cancelled several long-distance routes today. According to Reuters, “Amtrak workers aren’t part of the labor dispute. But Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on tracks owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.”
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Altering 6 Cruises Due to Ship Maintenance

Carnival Cruise Line is altering six cruises on one of their cruise ships due to maintenance that will take place that affects the ship’s maximum cruising speed. Carnival sent out a letter to guests who are booked on six specific itineraries on Carnival Vista that they will now visit different ports than originally scheduled. The cruise line said that maintenance will be conducted during the cruises and the ship will have to sail at a reduced speed.
InsideHook

OceanSky Plans Ambitious North Pole Airship Cruise

Life is full of contradictions, some large and some small. If you happen to be someone who loves to travel but is also concerned about carbon emissions, you’re probably already familiar with the internal conflicts that can arise from such a mindset. Current methods of commercial air travel do, indeed, result in emissions — which has given rise to the “flight shaming” movement.
Thrillist

Delta Just Launched a SkyMiles Fare Sale to More Than 150 Destinations

Fall might be in the air—with all the Pumpkin Spice Latte and apple pie smells that come along with it—but you know what else is in season? Flight deals. Airlines are cueing up cheap fares so you can escape amid dipping temps. Delta is just the latest carrier to do so.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Train travel is most sustainable form of transport

According to research commissioned by the rail industry, almost half of Brits (46%) do not know that travelling by train is the most sustainable form of transport, with one in eight (13%) believing that motor vehicles are better for the environment. In truth, when compared to cars and airplanes, trains emit between 66 and 75 percent fewer carbon emissions.
