Read full article on original website
Related
My wife and I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle. These were the 5 best and 5 worst parts of the trip.
We rode Amtrak's Coast Starlight for 70+ hours in four days in coach. Sleeping was hard and the cafe car was OK, but the observation car was great.
2 Southwest workers looked after a passenger's pet fish for 4 months after it was banned from her flight
Two Southwest employees cared for a passenger's pet fish for nearly 4 months when it couldn't fly. Customer service agent Ismael and fiancee Jamee looked after Kira's fish Theo over the summer. Kira was reunited with Theo this week after returning to college in Tampa, Southwest said. Two Southwest Airlines...
PETS・
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
How cruises work for plus-size passengers: 'The worst part ... is getting on the flight'
For some plus-size travelers, cruising is a largely inclusive way to travel. Here's why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Air Canada ordered to pay 2 passengers $2,000 after their flight was delayed by 16 hours due to crew shortages rather than 'safety' issues
The Canadian Transportation Agency ruled the lengthy delay was related to staffing issues and told the airline to pay a mother and son $1,000 each.
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
msn.com
Air fares will drop in the fall, but not for long
It's been a tumultuous travel season as Americans broke free of COVID restraints and took to the skies -- only to find that airfares have soared... and so have flight delays. You might say airlines and airports weren't quite ready for the first big surge in air travel since the pandemic. Millions of travelers this summer had to deal with flight delays, cancellations, and high ticket prices. Now airfares are falling, and travel is smoother. But will it last?
West Seattle Bridge passes strength tests, will reopen Sunday as planned
Some critical tests were conducted on the West Seattle Bridge this week to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point, and on Thursday, the Seattle Department of Transportation confirmed that the bridge is safe and ready to reopen as planned on Sunday, Sept. 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)
Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
Commuters rejoice at the West Seattle Bridge’s reopening
The West Seattle Bridge is no longer cut off from the rest of the city. It opened Saturday night after two and a half years of emergency repairs. KIRO Newsradio transportation reporter Chris Sullivan drove it on Sunday. “It was great. The last time I was on the bridge, I...
travelawaits.com
Delta Rolls Out New Perks For Passengers — Here’s What’s Included
Delta has refreshed its Premium Select cabin experience, adding locally-inspired dining, premium hand-crafted amenities, dedicated service touchpoints, and a spacious new seat design. “Delta Premium Select sits at the intersection of luxury and practicality — giving customers the opportunity to treat themselves to a more spacious seat and premium experience...
Most major transit services are cutting back on routes
Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
Amtrak Canceling Longer Routes Due To Possible Freight Rail Strike
Due to a possible freight rail strike this Friday, Amtrak has cancelled several long-distance routes today. According to Reuters, “Amtrak workers aren’t part of the labor dispute. But Amtrak operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on tracks owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.”
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Ship Altering 6 Cruises Due to Ship Maintenance
Carnival Cruise Line is altering six cruises on one of their cruise ships due to maintenance that will take place that affects the ship’s maximum cruising speed. Carnival sent out a letter to guests who are booked on six specific itineraries on Carnival Vista that they will now visit different ports than originally scheduled. The cruise line said that maintenance will be conducted during the cruises and the ship will have to sail at a reduced speed.
OceanSky Plans Ambitious North Pole Airship Cruise
Life is full of contradictions, some large and some small. If you happen to be someone who loves to travel but is also concerned about carbon emissions, you’re probably already familiar with the internal conflicts that can arise from such a mindset. Current methods of commercial air travel do, indeed, result in emissions — which has given rise to the “flight shaming” movement.
Snohomish County solid waste facilities returning to normal hours this weekend
Snohomish County Public Works announced Friday that solid waste facilities in the county will be open during regular business hours this weekend, eliminating a previously scheduled closure of the facilities for Sunday, Sept. 25. County staff have made significant efforts to clear excess garbage piles at transfer stations and drop...
National Geographic Day Tours offer cruise passengers historic, cultural excursions
National Geographic Expeditions and TUI Group will offer tours on subjects such as history, culture and conservation.
Thrillist
Delta Just Launched a SkyMiles Fare Sale to More Than 150 Destinations
Fall might be in the air—with all the Pumpkin Spice Latte and apple pie smells that come along with it—but you know what else is in season? Flight deals. Airlines are cueing up cheap fares so you can escape amid dipping temps. Delta is just the latest carrier to do so.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Train travel is most sustainable form of transport
According to research commissioned by the rail industry, almost half of Brits (46%) do not know that travelling by train is the most sustainable form of transport, with one in eight (13%) believing that motor vehicles are better for the environment. In truth, when compared to cars and airplanes, trains emit between 66 and 75 percent fewer carbon emissions.
msn.com
I compared every aspect of business-class train travel in Canada and the US. One is worth the higher price.
Slide 1 of 12: I traveled in business-class trains on Amtrak in the US and Via Rail in Canada. My $216 Via Rail ticket included meals and access to station lounges. The $168 Amtrak fare didn't. After comparing both trains, I thought my business-class ride in Canada was worth the higher price. Read the original article on Insider.
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0