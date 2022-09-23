Read full article on original website
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant
Northwest San Antonio spot Alamo Biscuit Co. will host the competitive eater as he attempts to finish a massive sandwich laden with meat, cheese and eggs.
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
KSAT 12
Map shows pumpkin patches in San Antonio and surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – It’s time for a favorite fall tradition for many families - visiting the pumpkin patch. We’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit in the San Antonio area. If you’re eager to pick your...
KSAT 12
South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Boba Tea in San Antonio – 10 Best Bubble Tea Houses and Shops Near You
Is there anything better than a big cup of Boba tea or a Bubble tea to wash down a particularly stressful and chaotic day? Its light, soothing and fragrant qualities mixed with some delicious toppings make Boba tea the perfect drink at all times of the day. Below are some...
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
San Antonio driver crashes into Fred's Fish Fry on the Northwest Side
The driver was detained on suspicion of a DWI.
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Texas
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
sanantoniomag.com
This Waterside Hotel Dazzles with Coastal Dining, A Swim-Up Bar and Plenty of Meeting Space
It’s an all-too-familiar dilemma for Texas business owners: You want to find a place for a productive, invigorating corporate retreat for your team, but you also desire a location that will keep your staff relaxed and entertained once the workday is done. Enter South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference...
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
flicksandfood.com
This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite
This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
