Police ID Man Abducted In Anne Arundel, Found Shot Dead In Trunk Of Burning Car In Baltimore

Police have released new information about the Maryland man found shot to death in the back of a burning vehicle in Baltimore earlier this week.

Hanover resident Steven Deon Gillus, 39, has been identified by detectives from the Anne Arundel Police Department on Friday, Sept. 23 after he was abducted and apparently murdered.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department responded to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, where a witness reported a possible assault and abduction.

The woman reported to responding officers that she was in the parking garage at the Arundel Preserve when she saw what she believed to be an unknown suspect stabbing another man.

Police said that the witness observed a second suspect produce a handgun and force the man into the back of a nearby vehicle. The suspects then got in the vehicle and allegedly fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives responded to search for evidence related to what the witness had observed and located a potential crime scene on the second level of the garage, investigators said.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, detectives from the Baltimore City Police Department notified their counterparts in Anne Arundel that officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 4000 block of Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore.

Inside the burning vehicle, police said that detectives found a dead man in the trunk, and further investigation determined that the victim was the same as the person targeted at the Arundel Preserve.

No suspects have been identified, nor has a motive for the fatal incident been released by police investigators in Anne Arundel.

"This is still an extremely active and ongoing investigation," officials added.

Anyone with information regarding the victim or fatal incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.