AWS Names 10 Startups for 2022 AWS Healthcare Accelerator Cohort
– AWS names the ten digital health startups selected for its AWS Healthcare Accelerator cohort, focused on health equity. – With the aim of reducing health disparities, these startups are increasing access to health services, addressing social determinants of health, and leveraging data to promote equitable and inclusive systems of care.
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
PurpleLab Secures $40M for No-Code Healthcare Analytics Platform
– PurpleLab, Inc. raises $40M in Series B funding led by Primus Capital, which joins existing investor Edison Partners. – Founded in 2017, PurpleLab has a strong pedigree in proprietary methodologies for data organization, cleansing, management, and governance to solve key challenges across the healthcare industry. No code needed to...
Sharecare Launches SaaS for Independent Decentralized Clinical Research
– Today, Sharecare announced the launch of Smart Omix, Sharecare’s new scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled clinical research studies. – Smart Omix is made for researchers by researchers and purpose-built to address technological, economic, and talent barriers to remote...
Salucro and Luma Health Integrate to Simplify Patient Payments
– Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare payment technology company, today announced an innovative technology partnership with Luma Health, the technology company behind the world’s first Patient Success Platform™. – The partnership will combine Luma’s platform and Salucro’s patient-friendly financial engagement solutions to enable their clients to more efficiently...
Redesign Health Raises $65M to Build Next-Gen Health Startups
– Redesign Health, a healthcare company that researches, builds and launches other healthcare companies raises $65M in Series C funding led by General Catalyst with participation from CVS Health Ventures, UPMC Enterprises (the innovation and venture capital arm of leading health system UPMC), Eden Global Partners, Euclidean Capital, Samsung Next, TriplePoint Capital, and founding investor Declaration Partners.
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
Enzee Health Nabs $1.5M for Cloud-Based Compliance Management Platform
– Enzee Health, formerly ZapIT! Medical is announcing it has secured $1.5M in seed financing, led by Rev1 Ventures with participation from Tamarind Hill, Harbor Street Ventures, M7 NEO, Redgrave Investments, Service Provider Capital and others. – Enzee empowers hospital personnel to easily perform and track required quality testing within...
Medtronic-BioIntelliSense Partnership Expands Access to RPM Wearables
– Medtronic announces partnership with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home. – The partnership enables Medtronic to offer access to BioIntellSense’s BioButton® multi-parameter wearable device, which provides scalable personalized patient care, greater workflow automation and proactive clinical interventions for...
Why Health Systems Need a New Transition Strategy to APMs
There is an adage that change in healthcare moves at the speed of tectonic plates. The slow adoption of Alternative Payment Models (APMs), the central feature of value-based care, is a good example of constraint despite immense pressure to control costs. Data from 2020 demonstrate almost zero change from 2018...
Headspace Health Acquires BIPOC Mental Health App, Shine
– Today, Headspace Health, the world’s most comprehensive digital mental health provider, today announced its acquisition of the Shine app, a mental health and wellness platform dedicated to providing a more representative and inclusive mental health experience for the BIPOC community. – Founded in 2016, the Shine app serves...
LifePoint Health and Google Cloud Announce Multi-Year Partnership
– LifePoint Health and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership aimed at using Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine to transform healthcare delivery in communities across the U.S. – The Healthcare Data Engine aggregates and organizes data from multiple sources, and for LifePoint, will be used by a patient’s healthcare...
Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT
How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
Olive Diagnostics Raises $7.3M for AI-Powered Urine Analysis Device
– Israeli medical device start-up Olive Diagnostics, which uses an optical sensor and AI-powered device to perform 100% passive real-time urine analysis, is extending its seed funding round to $7.3 million, after raising an additional $1.5 million from existing investors and private investors. – The investors in the pre-seed stage...
7 Health IT Industry Outlook Report Trends to Watch in 2022
– As COVID-19 accelerated demand for more advanced digital health and patient engagement technologies, hospital and health system IT departments shouldered these expectations – rolling out new capabilities in record time, while still balancing daily operational support responsibilities. Now, IT staff burnout has escalated into major career jumps, with many hospital IT departments struggling to fill talent gaps from high turnover.
Report: State of Healthcare Staffing Impact & Trends in 2022
– Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small businesses, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience. – The survey looked...
Techstars Relaunches Healthcare Accelerator in Los Angeles
– Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs announces today the relaunch of Techstars Healthcare sponsored by Cedars-Sinai, Point32Health, UCI Health, and UnitedHealthcare. – The consortium-led accelerator program will be based in Los Angeles and select 12 high-growth startups...
HCA Makes Strategic Investment in Cardiac Monitoring Wearable VitalConnect
– VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, has just announced the completion of an investment funded by Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc., (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. – The investment will go toward further...
M&A: Vālenz Acquires Health Cost Control
– Vālenz has acquired Health Cost Control Inc., a national provider of medical cost containment solutions with more than 25 years’ experience. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – With specialization in claim and cost review services for high-dollar claims, including dialysis, air ambulance and behavioral...
Teladoc Health Appoints First-Ever Chief Health Equity Officer
– Teladoc Health has named Saranya Loehrer, MD, MPH, as its first-ever chief health equity officer. Reporting to Teladoc Health chief medical officer, Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, Loehrer will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, and will partner, create and drive strategies to expand. equitable access to...
