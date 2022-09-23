SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Wednesday loves food, people, and other cats. This two year old, black beauty is sweet, loving, playful and just all around amazing. She does very well with other cats, but no dogs for her. If you would like to adopt Wednesday, fill out an application on our website www.spfldhumane.org or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO