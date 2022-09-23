Read full article on original website
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
Pet of the Week: Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Wednesday loves food, people, and other cats. This two year old, black beauty is sweet, loving, playful and just all around amazing. She does very well with other cats, but no dogs for her. If you would like to adopt Wednesday, fill out an application on our website www.spfldhumane.org or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.
Wilmer Paul Loura, 1930-2022
N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Wilmer Paul Loura, 91, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at the Pines of Rutland in Rutland, Vt. He was born on Oct. 7, 1930 to Paul and Alice (Manning) Loura in East Randolph, Vt. He was raised in Bethel Gilead, Vt. He lived in the Bethel area until 1948 when he moved to Springfield, Vt. at the age of 18 to work at the Springfield Foundry.
LTE: Millie Barry, candidate for Windham County Assistant Judge
My name is Millie Barry and I am a candidate for Windham County Assistant Judge. Assistant judges are tasked with a position unique to Vermont to make sure the voice of the people is represented in the courts. The function of the assistant judge is limited to sitting beside the presiding judge in many family, civil, and relief from abuse matters to listen to the facts of the case.
Mt. Ascutney Hospital charity auction
WINDSOR, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 15, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC), a member of Dartmouth Health, will hold a live charity art auction at Reading Town Hall, located at 799 Rte. 106 in Reading, Vt. The live event, led by auctioneer Bill Smith, will feature work...
Plymouth hosts Antique Apple Festival
PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. – The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host the 7th annual Plymouth Notch Antique Apple Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This celebration of the harvest pays special tribute to the apple. Visit heirloom apple orchards and sample vintage apple varieties.
