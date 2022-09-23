ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Suspect in church security guard homicide appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that hospitalized 1

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday. Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3.
KOAT 7

Spike in latest crime stats for break-ins, burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has seen a spike in break-ins and burglaries in some parts of New Mexico this year compared to 2021. The latest stats on APD's website date back to July 2022. Southeast Albuquerque had 104 break-ins and burglaries combined compared to 57 in...
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
rrobserver.com

Man arrested at gunpoint in ‘high-risk’ stop near Walmart

(Garrison Wells/Observer) Multiple patrol cars were on scene as officers from the Rio Rancho Police Department arrested a man at gunpoint in a ‘high-risk’ stop Saturday afternoon at the Walmart, 901 Unser. The man, who was not identified, was arrested after Rio Rancho Police responded to a report...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead

The Homicide Unit is investigating. Albuquerque police investigating after person found …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3. Suspect in...
KOAT 7

Arrest made in Calvary Church homicide

Albuquerque police has made an arrest, after a security guard for Calvary Church was killed on Friday night. The victim, Daniel Bourne, was a retired Commander with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. Bourne was working as a security officer at Calvary Church's Osuna Road campus. A spokesperson with APD says...
KRQE News 13

Belen police search for answers about airdropped school threat

Belen High School was on lockdown status Friday as police investigated a threat. Belen police search for answers about airdropped …. Mechanical harvesters could help chile farmers with …. Anthony Moya murder trial to begin Monday. Trial: 2 MDC officers charged in inmate death. Entourage Jazz invited to play for...
BELEN, NM

