An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police investigating 100th homicide
The APD alleged an argument followed by a stabbing was reported near Kathryn Avenue Southeast and Madeira Drive Southeast. A person was found dead.
NM church security guard fatally run over by car and dragged, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard at an Albuquerque church, authorities said Sunday. City police said 35-year-old Marc Ward was taken into custody Saturday. It was unclear Sunday if Ward has a lawyer yet who can speak about the case. Police said...
Suspect in church security guard homicide appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a church security guard made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Police say Marc Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck and left him for dead in an arroyo near Calvary Church Friday night. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. He took […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that hospitalized 1
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday. Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3.
Family of man shot, killed by APD holds press conference announcing lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man shot and killed by Albuquerque Police plans to sue the department and police chief Harold Medina. They believe the police didn’t do all they could to help someone having a mental health crisis. “We are here to remember our baby brother who was taken from us March 19, […]
New Mexico Woman Sues City Months After Charge Was Dropped in Alleged Road Rage Incident Over ‘Vaccinated’ Bumper Sticker
A 33-year-old New Mexico woman previously accused of pulling a gun on another driver during an alleged road rage incident purportedly sparked by the latter’s “vaccinated” bumper sticker is claiming that authorities unlawfully charged her with a crime based on false information. Several months after the aggravated...
KOAT 7
Spike in latest crime stats for break-ins, burglaries
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has seen a spike in break-ins and burglaries in some parts of New Mexico this year compared to 2021. The latest stats on APD's website date back to July 2022. Southeast Albuquerque had 104 break-ins and burglaries combined compared to 57 in...
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office trying to tackle crime with proactive approach
A program is being used to help the sheriff's office crack down on crime.
3 teens missing, New Mexico State Police ask for public’s help
Police said the teens would be traveling in a 1995 white Ford Bronco with a light bar on it.
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque police
The suit comes after a man was shot by police in early 2022 after officers thought he had a gun.
rrobserver.com
Man arrested at gunpoint in ‘high-risk’ stop near Walmart
(Garrison Wells/Observer) Multiple patrol cars were on scene as officers from the Rio Rancho Police Department arrested a man at gunpoint in a ‘high-risk’ stop Saturday afternoon at the Walmart, 901 Unser. The man, who was not identified, was arrested after Rio Rancho Police responded to a report...
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead
The Homicide Unit is investigating. Albuquerque police investigating after person found …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other officials meet with Hermits …. Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to …. Riverside Dr. project in Rio Rancho starts Oct. 3. Suspect in...
KOAT 7
Arrest made in Calvary Church homicide
Albuquerque police has made an arrest, after a security guard for Calvary Church was killed on Friday night. The victim, Daniel Bourne, was a retired Commander with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. Bourne was working as a security officer at Calvary Church's Osuna Road campus. A spokesperson with APD says...
Retired Bernalillo County fire commander passes away
The dept. released a statement on the passing of a man who served as a part of the agency for 20 years.
KRQE News 13
Belen police search for answers about airdropped school threat
Belen High School was on lockdown status Friday as police investigated a threat. Belen police search for answers about airdropped …. Mechanical harvesters could help chile farmers with …. Anthony Moya murder trial to begin Monday. Trial: 2 MDC officers charged in inmate death. Entourage Jazz invited to play for...
BCSO asking for help identifying driver of vehicle in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a homicide in the South Valley Thursday. Officials say just after 2 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the bus stop at Isleta Blvd. and Perry Rd. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He later […]
BCSO asking for help identifying suspect in gas station robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K Thursday morning. The man entered the gas station at 1100 Coors, approached the cash register armed with a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the scene in a red Honda with an unknown […]
