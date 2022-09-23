ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

20 Best Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines is a great city for food lovers. With so many restaurants, knowing where to start can be challenging. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL. From casual cafes to fine dining, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, without further ado, here are the 20 best restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL.
11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL

You are reading: Things to do in juno | 11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL. Juno Beach lies on a pretty barrier island just south of Jupiter and north of West Palm Beach on South Florida’s east coast. A haven for nature lovers and those who appreciate fantastic water views, this quaint town is sandwiched between the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek recognized for ‘community impact’

The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce has recognized the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek as its “community impact business of the year.” The chamber made the announcement Sept. 22 in a news release. The honor is reserved for a chamber member that “demonstrates an overall spirit...
Lobster Bar Hosts Celebrity Chef Dinner

Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck reality TV show know chef Ben Robinson as the outspoken but extremely talented British chef that creates unforgettable dishes for guests on board the mega yachts that employ him. Well, for the rest of us who haven’t stepped onto a luxury yacht (yet!) here’s...
Substantially Remodeled Waterfront Home with Fully Furnished with Italian Designer Furniture Asks $7.9 Million in Fort Lauderdale

The Home in Fort Lauderdale, a remodeled waterfront estate sited on an oversized lot on a desirable street in Coral Ridge featuring luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2726 NE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ani Romanson (Phone: 954-338-8277) & Rory Vanucchi (Phone: 954-667-7182) at Florida Luxurious Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Lauderdale.
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the woman was parked in her Delray Beach garage and drove forward hitting the wall. She then reversed into a utility pole and continued to drive backwards until she hit the corner of another house.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $232K Fraud and Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 14 – September 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. A person was...
REMINDER: All Schools Closed In Palm Beach County Monday

PUBLIC, MAJOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED MONDAY IN PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools, and major private schools, are closed Monday for Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year. Palm Beach County School District offices are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter at same Publix

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of four winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Publix in Jupiter. Both winning tickets for the Sunday night drawing were sold at the Publix located on W Indiantown Road. The jackpot was $38,761.47. The winning numbers were 8-10-23-24-29.
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach

A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
