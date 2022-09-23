Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Related
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL
Pembroke Pines is a great city for food lovers. With so many restaurants, knowing where to start can be challenging. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL. From casual cafes to fine dining, there’s something for everyone on this list. So, without further ado, here are the 20 best restaurants in Pembroke Pines, FL.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL
You are reading: Things to do in juno | 11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL. Juno Beach lies on a pretty barrier island just south of Jupiter and north of West Palm Beach on South Florida’s east coast. A haven for nature lovers and those who appreciate fantastic water views, this quaint town is sandwiched between the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.
seminoletribune.org
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek recognized for ‘community impact’
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce has recognized the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek as its “community impact business of the year.” The chamber made the announcement Sept. 22 in a news release. The honor is reserved for a chamber member that “demonstrates an overall spirit...
bocamag.com
Lobster Bar Hosts Celebrity Chef Dinner
Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck reality TV show know chef Ben Robinson as the outspoken but extremely talented British chef that creates unforgettable dishes for guests on board the mega yachts that employ him. Well, for the rest of us who haven’t stepped onto a luxury yacht (yet!) here’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DEAD IN VALENCIA FALLS: Woman Drives Into Garage, Backs Into House, Utility Pole
Wild Ride Ends In Death For 80 Year Old Woman. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that a woman is dead in Valencia Falls after smashing into her garage, then backing into a utility pole and crashing […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
luxury-houses.net
Substantially Remodeled Waterfront Home with Fully Furnished with Italian Designer Furniture Asks $7.9 Million in Fort Lauderdale
The Home in Fort Lauderdale, a remodeled waterfront estate sited on an oversized lot on a desirable street in Coral Ridge featuring luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2726 NE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ani Romanson (Phone: 954-338-8277) & Rory Vanucchi (Phone: 954-667-7182) at Florida Luxurious Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Lauderdale.
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
cw34.com
Woman crashes into garage wall, reverses, hits another house, then dies
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old woman died after crashing into her garage and then reversing into another house, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the woman was parked in her Delray Beach garage and drove forward hitting the wall. She then reversed into a utility pole and continued to drive backwards until she hit the corner of another house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parent Found For Child Discovered Alone In Fort Lauderdale
The child is though to be about 5 to 6-years-old.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $232K Fraud and Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 14 – September 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. A person was...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled
MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 11-year-old boy last seen near Tamarac school found safe in Pompano Beach
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an 11-year-old boy one day after he went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael had been last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy had been spotted walking...
REMINDER: All Schools Closed In Palm Beach County Monday
PUBLIC, MAJOR PRIVATE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED MONDAY IN PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools, and major private schools, are closed Monday for Rosh Hashana — the Jewish New Year. Palm Beach County School District offices are […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
gotowncrier.com
Mark Bellissimo Pitches ‘Wellington 3.0’ Vision To Village Committees
On some of the last land remaining to determine its future for decades to come, Wellington’s equestrian community gallops toward one of its biggest moments of consequence since the future King Charles came to play polo in 1985. At least, that’s the way Mark Bellissimo frames it. Sticking with...
cbs12.com
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter at same Publix
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of four winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Publix in Jupiter. Both winning tickets for the Sunday night drawing were sold at the Publix located on W Indiantown Road. The jackpot was $38,761.47. The winning numbers were 8-10-23-24-29.
pointpubs.com
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach
A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton animal rescue bringing in more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico post Hurricane Fiona
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Paul Motz walked into a room at Tri County Animal Rescue and pointed at the puppies in the dozen cages around the room. “These are our Puerto Rico rescues,” Motz said. Motz is a rescue coordinator at Tri County. In the headlines: Tropical Storm...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Parkland Talk
