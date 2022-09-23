Read full article on original website
Full-Size GM SUV Sales Down 26 Percent During Q2 2022
Full-size GM SUV sales, which include the Chevy Tahoe and its extended-length variant, the Chevy Suburban, the GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL, as well as the Cadillac Escalade and extended-length Escalade ESV, decreased in the United States and Canada and were flat in Mexico during the second quarter of 2022.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
GM Considered LT4 Engine For Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition
General Motors unveiled the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition at the 2022 North American International Auto Show earlier this month. The full-size SUV with sporting intentions cradles the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engine. Attached to that V8 Small Block are a performance cold air intake and cat-back exhaust. The setup ended up being rated at 433 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, gains of 13 horsepower and 7 pound-feet of torque for some extra pep. That L87 is certainly nothing to sneeze at, but it’s no supercharged LT4.
Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In September 2022
In September 2022, Cadillac Escalade discount offers remain non-existent as they have for well over a year now. However, local market leases continue to be available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, including the new high-performance supercharged 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. See some examples below. Cadillac Escalade Incentives.
SAIC-GM Begins Production Of All-New Buick GL8 Century MPV
General Motors has just started production of the all-new Buick GL8 Century MPV, three months after revealing Buick’s new flagship that will take the brand’s premium experience to the next level in China. The SAIC-GM joint venture, which handles the automaker’s core business in the Asian country, announced...
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer Officially Arrives In Mexico
Seven months after the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer’s debut, General Motors has just officially announced the arrival of the updated midsize crossover in Mexico – the country where the Blazer is manufactured for North America and other regions of the world. The Mexican subsidiary announced that it will...
GM Appoints Jack Uppal As President Of GM Africa And Middle East
General Motors has appointed Jack Uppal as the new President and Managing Director of GM Africa & Middle East. The appointment is effective November 2022. Uppal has experience with electrification, which is critical for GM as it pivots toward a future lineup of all-electric vehicles. He has held several leadership roles within GM in the past, including in sales, marketing and strategic planning in China, India, Singapore, the Middle East and his native country Canada. Uppal specifically focused on leading the way as Chevrolet transitions to an all-electric lineup in China, supporting vehicle distribution channels as well as product development and design. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from University of Toronto with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing.
2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets New Dark Emerald Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and extended-length Escalade ESV add three new exterior colors to their palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Argent Silver Metallic, and Dark Emerald Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Emerald hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Dark Emerald Metallic is one...
2023 Cadillac CT5 Configurator Live
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 is the fourth model year for the first-gen luxury sedan, introducing a few important updates and changes over the 2022 model year. Now, fans and potential customers can spec the 2023 Cadillac CT5 using the official online configurator. Non-V variants of the 2023 Cadillac CT5 are...
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
All-New 2023 Buick Envista Now On Sale In China
Following the world debut of the all-new 2023 Buick Envista in China at the end of August, General Motors has just announced that Buick’s new compact crossover is now on sale in the Asian country. The SAIC-GM joint venture officially launched the all-new 2023 Buick Envista on September 23rd...
2023 Chevy Camaro Gets New Sharkskin Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Camaro adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat and Sharkskin Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sharkskin hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sharkskin Metallic is one of nine exterior colors offered on the muscle car, which include:
Chevy Malibu Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Malibu discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Chevy Malibu. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $259 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Malibu LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
GM Wants Employees Back In The Office Three Days A Week
GM announced that it has changed its policies regarding remote work as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, calling its workers back to the office for three days a week. A report by Automotive News indicates that the automaker has amended its flexible “Work Appropriately” guidelines, which allowed its white-collar workers to work remotely more often. Under these guidelines, salaried workers that worked from home during the peak of the pandemic could continue to perform their duties remotely, although it’s worth noting that Work Appropriately was not an official policy, but rather a so-called “shared mindset.”
Ushr Inc. Helped GM Expand Super Cruise Coverage Across U.S. & Canada
In August, GM announced that it will expand its Super Cruise road network by adding hundreds of thousand of miles of compatible roadways, allowing owners of vehicles outfitted with the semi-autonomous driver assist technology to travel on even more North American thoroughfares. More specifically, drivers will be able to take advantage of Super Cruise on roads like U.S. Route 66, CA Route 1 and the Trans-Canada highway. Now, we’ve learned that a key factor in the expansion was the automaker’s partnership with Ushr Inc.
GM’s Wuling Mini EV Cabrio Officially Launches In China
Just weeks after the reveal of the first-ever Wuling Mini EV Cabrio at the end of August, General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture in China has just officially launched the new range-topping variant of the successful Mini EV in the local market. The automaker launched the all-new Wuling Mini EV...
2022 GMC Canyon Elevation Standard Trim No Longer Available To Order
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the second-generation pickup, offering only a handful of changes and updates compared to the previous 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 GMC Canyon Elevation Standard trim is no longer available to order. According to sources...
2023 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Get New Advanced Technology Package
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban introduce the third model year for both SUVs following the debut of all-new generations with the 2021 model year. Notably, both the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban now offer the new Advanced Technology Package. The new Advanced Technology Package for...
2023 Chevy Blazer In Nitro Yellow Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
GM unveiled the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer in February, debuting the crossover’s the latest fifth model year. Now, we’re taking another look at the 2023 Chevy Blazer finished in head-turning Nitro Yellow Metallic paint with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery. Captured on the floor of the...
2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 GMC Yukon introduces a number of important updates, including the debut of the new GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper in the full-size SUV’s lineup, described by GM as the “most premium Yukon ever offered.” Now, we’re taking a closer look at the new 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
