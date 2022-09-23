Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.

RIEGELSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO