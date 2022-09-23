ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified

A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Major drug raids in Port Jervis Tri-States area

PORT JERVIS – Police in the three-state area where Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey meet conducted drug raids throughout the area on Monday morning. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden confirmed the law enforcement activity that...
Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police

Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
George Banks murders 40 years later

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Sunday marked a tragic anniversary in our area. 40 years ago, George Banks went on a killing spree in Wilkes-Barre and in Jenkins Township. 13 people died as a result, many being his own children. Retired Luzerne County Detective Jim Zardeki spoke with us this week...
DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death

A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
Man charged after deadly shooting in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. Officers say Tyquan Lassiter shot and killed 38-year-old Peter McCoy earlier this month along Main Street in Kingston. Lassiter was picked up in his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey. See...
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
