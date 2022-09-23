Read full article on original website
Elk missing for 2 days is returned to Northampton County owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
Shooting in Center City Allentown leaves male dead, authorities say
A Sunday afternoon shooting has left a male dead in Center City Allentown, authorities said. City officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to Sixth and Tilghman streets for reported gunfire, city police said. A male was pronounced dead at the scene by 3:14 p.m., according to police. The death...
Officers to face trial in girl’s death after Pennsylvania high school football game
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a car as a crowd left a Pennsylvania high school football game will face trial on manslaughter charges. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. A prosecution...
Passenger killed in Palmer Township crash identified
A passenger killed in a crash Thursday afternoon near Palmer Park Mall has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from Phillipsburg. Krishna Devi was pronounced dead at the scene following the single-vehicle accident around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues, near the mall, said police and Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The cause of death was from multiple blunt forced injuries and it was ruled accidental, Lysek said.
PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
Major drug raids in Port Jervis Tri-States area
PORT JERVIS – Police in the three-state area where Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey meet conducted drug raids throughout the area on Monday morning. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden confirmed the law enforcement activity that...
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
Woman Stole Pieces of Slate Patio from Neighbor’s Yard: Police
Some of the materials used to create a patio in a Riegelsville borough yard were desirable enough to be stolen by a neighbor, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a recently-issued news release, police said eight pieces of slate of varying shapes and sizes along with white mortar chunks were taken from the yard of a home in the 200 block of Linden Lane on Sept. 8.
Two killed, one arrested in crash at Wildwood ‘unplanned’ pop-up car rally
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested in a crash that killed two people Saturday night, as a pop-up car rally caused chaos in Wildwood this weekend. Gerald White, 37, is charged with two counts of death by auto in the deaths of a passenger in another vehicle and a pedestrian, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto announced.
George Banks murders 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Sunday marked a tragic anniversary in our area. 40 years ago, George Banks went on a killing spree in Wilkes-Barre and in Jenkins Township. 13 people died as a result, many being his own children. Retired Luzerne County Detective Jim Zardeki spoke with us this week...
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Inmate found unresponsive at Pa. jail dies at hospital: reports
An inmate that was found unresponsive at a western Pennsylvania jail later died at a hospital, according to a story from WPXI. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Allegheny County Jail inmate as Anthony G. Talotta, 57, from Monroeville, the news station said. According to the medical examiner, Talotta...
DWI PA Driver Indicted In NJ Corrections Officer's Death
A Pennsylvania driver has been indicted on DWI charges in a crash that killed an off-duty New Jersey corrections officer, NJ Advance Media reported. Joshua R. Beardsworth, 25, of Pittsgrove Township, was stopped in his BMW on the right shoulder of Route 55 when a car — also on the northbound side — struck him in Vineland on Aug. 15, 2021, according to earlier reports.
Police: 2 teens struck by gunfire during apartment shooting in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured in New Castle Friday night. Both male victims were reportedly found when officers arrived at Evergreen Apartments on Sandburg Place around 9 p.m. A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, while a 16-year-old was...
Man charged after deadly shooting in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. Officers say Tyquan Lassiter shot and killed 38-year-old Peter McCoy earlier this month along Main Street in Kingston. Lassiter was picked up in his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey. See...
Bethlehem driver will spend at least 4 years in prison for killing pedestrian
A Bethlehem man was sentenced to four to 20 years in state prison for killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in 2020, according to court records. Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, struck and killed Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown, on Oct. 8, 2020, court records say. The Lehigh County District...
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
