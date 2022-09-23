Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Louisiana reports 798 new COVID cases, 15 deaths since weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. continues to make strides in its fight against coronavirus. During the week of September 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 4.4 million Americans received an updated booster from either Pfizer or Moderna. Earlier this month, both pharmaceutical...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana to consider mandatory summer school in hopes of improving literacy rates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Public school systems across Louisiana may be in line for a change. The possible adjustment is the result of the state’s literacy crisis, which education leaders say they’re poised to solve with a direct approach. In referring to his initiative on literacy, State...
cenlanow.com
11 PM UPDATE: Hurricane Ian expected to become major hurricane overnight or early Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hurricane warning and storm surge warning was issued for Tampa Bay Monday afternoon as Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. The NHC said that Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane. At 11 p.m., it had maximum...
