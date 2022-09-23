Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Experts: Missoula’s jail diversion, behavioral health efforts moving the dial
The Jail Diversion Master Plan was written and adopted in 2016 and included roughly 40 recommendations across a number of categories, such as pre-sentencing and behavioral health.
explorebigsky.com
MSU, UM celebrate victories in first week of conference football play
The Montana State University and the University of Montana football programs both brought home big wins over the weekend in the first week of Big Sky Conference play. The Bobcats struggled in Cheney, Washington on Saturday against the Eastern Washington University Eagles. Backup quarterback Sean Chambers ran for a total of 144 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for 69 yards and another touchdown following the first quarter head injury suffered by starting quarterback Tommy Mellott. MSU announced Monday that Mellott will miss the upcoming game against UC Davis.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears
The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.
NBCMontana
Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game
BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
hellgatelance.com
Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting
“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
KULR8
Bill Speltz: FCS championship chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
montanarightnow.com
New TikTok challenge prompts FDA warning, experts give parents advice for social media use
MISSOULA, Mont. - We recently told you about the FDA warning people not to cook chicken in NyQuil. This came after a new social media challenge is encouraging young people to try it out for themselves. This is something we’ve seen really take off and some dangerous repercussions, whether it's...
NBCMontana
Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Advisory canceled, missing Lake County man found deceased
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory had been issued on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 86-year-old Charles Sanders.
