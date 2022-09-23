ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
explorebigsky.com

MSU, UM celebrate victories in first week of conference football play

The Montana State University and the University of Montana football programs both brought home big wins over the weekend in the first week of Big Sky Conference play. The Bobcats struggled in Cheney, Washington on Saturday against the Eastern Washington University Eagles. Backup quarterback Sean Chambers ran for a total of 144 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for 69 yards and another touchdown following the first quarter head injury suffered by starting quarterback Tommy Mellott. MSU announced Monday that Mellott will miss the upcoming game against UC Davis.
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
NBCMontana

Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game

BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
hellgatelance.com

Nugent Hands Over Mayoral Election to Hess After Chaotic City Council Meeting

“I don’t think that anybody intended the state law to have two guys standing in an alley at 10:30—trying to figure out what to do,” said Mike Nugent while conceding his vote to Jordan Hess for Missoula’s new mayor. On Sept. 12, the Missoula City Council held their election for the interim mayor position after Mayor John Engen passed away. A lengthy 22 rounds of voting and undisclosed recess discussions led the 5-hour meeting to a close, finally electing Hess to serve as the Missoula Mayor until the election next year.
montanarightnow.com

Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion

MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
KULR8

Bill Speltz: FCS championship chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences

MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
NBCMontana

Pumpkin patches will be full despite probable weather

MISSOULA, Mont. — Spooky season is upon us and the pumpkin patches are about to be fully open. Local Missoula pumpkin patch, Turner Farms, is ready to welcome back customers with a full patch, despite a worrisome summer. “With the snow coming so late in the spring and then...
