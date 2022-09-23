ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

The Cherry Hill Sun

Library kicks off scarecrow contest

The Cherry Hill Public Library unveiled this year’s scarecrow contestants for its biannual scarecrow contest, created in 2020 as a way to engage the community in the fall. Throughout September, interested residents could register for the contest and were provided with hay, pantyhose, burlap sacks, twine, newspaper and wood stakes. From there, participants used their own creativity to build and decorate scarecrows.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Letter to the Editor: Kathy Zippilli

As a resident who went through Cherry Hill schools in the 70’s, and as a parent whose grown children went through Cherry Hill schools, I am strongly in favor of the bond referendum! Our children are our future and if the children of today are going to solve the problems of tomorrow, they deserve the best that we can offer them.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Taking PRIDE in seniors: CHEA holds Golden Age Spooktacular Prom

After a three-year hiatus, the Cherry Hill Education Association’s ninth annual Golden Age Prom returns on Friday, Oct. 21, in the East High School cafeteria. The free event is geared to township seniors, but friends or family outside Cherry Hill are also welcome. The prom will feature music, dancing and dinner sponsored by a PRIDE grant from the New Jersey Education Association, which also funds other annual events sponsored by the township association.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County celebrates its history throughout October

The Camden County History Alliance invites the public to join us for Camden County History Month from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, when over thirty participating historic sites and history organizations throughout Camden County will be open with special exhibits, reenactments, and guided tours for adults and children, both in-person and virtual, spanning centuries of history. The vast majority of the more than seventy events and activities during the month are free.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

'They discriminated against the Italian-American community': Columbus Day eliminated as school holiday in one Jersey Shore township

Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
downbeach.com

'Service' flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint

LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
LONGPORT, NJ
NJ.com

What is a 'kitchen appreciation fee'? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.

Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
phl17.com

B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
PhillyBite

5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

