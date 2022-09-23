ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

MONTCO.Today

Josh Shapiro Represents Buyers from Hatboro’s Great Auto Deals Who Got Lousy Auto Deals Instead

Some purchasers of used cars from Great Auto Deals in Hatboro felt the inventory was misrepresented.Image via iStock. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is filing a suit against Phila.-area used car dealerships for allegedly deceiving consumers. One of the dealerships is Great Auto Deals, Inc., in Hatboro. The news comes via a press release from Shapio’s office.
HATBORO, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Suburban Philly winery says new Albariño plantings should help meet growing demand

Among the newer wineries that have opened in Pennsylvania and built a following because of the dry wines it produces is 1723 Vineyards in Landenberg, Chester County. 1723 Vineyards planted its first vines in 2015, opened the tasting room two years later and has continued to grow since. Owners Sarah and Ben Cody are both fifth-generation farmers from the Midwest with a passion for great wine and working with their hands.
LANDENBERG, PA
DELCO.Today

Lansdowne’s Tritan Soap Reaches Out to Queer, Trans Community

Jesse Brajuha at a table offering his Triton Soap & Skincare productsImage via Triton Soap & Skincare Facebook page. Jesse Brajuha launched Triton Soap & Skincare out of Lansdowne last November, filling a gap in the market for an inclusive queer and trans-owned brand of skin care products, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.
LANSDOWNE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Barnes & Noble on Rittenhouse Square moving to a smaller Center City location

The Barnes & Noble store across from Rittenhouse Square is moving to another Center City location after spending 25 years at 1805 Walnut St. The store will reopen inside a smaller, two-floor storefront at 1708 Chestnut Street after its current lease ends next spring. Its current location inside The Alison building has 24,000 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, spread over three floors. The new location will be 19,000 square feet and include new furniture designs and bookcases, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

See Which Women-Owned Businesses in Delco Were Top Earners

A list of top 101 women-owned businesses in Greater Philadelphia by 2021 revenue included 10 from Delaware County, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. Here is a look at how Delaware County firms ranked based on 2021 revenue. All are 100% woman-owned, except for Boomtown Communications, which is 65% woman-owned.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law

Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
rew-online.com

Silverstein Properties and Arden Group Sign Five Leases at 1735 Market Street ￼

Silverstein Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management firm, and Arden Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm, today announced five new lease signings at 1735 Market Street totaling more than 75,000 square feet. The five leases bring the building to 90% occupancy. They include:. UBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project

SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
