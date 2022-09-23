Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Expanding Cargo at Philly Airport Will be Good for Delco, CEO Says
The Philadelphia International Airport generates in excess of $3 billion in economic benefits to Delaware County. That’s according to airport interim CEO Keith Brune, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Looking ahead, there is potential for even more revenue generation as the airport expands its cargo operations.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Josh Shapiro Represents Buyers from Hatboro’s Great Auto Deals Who Got Lousy Auto Deals Instead
Some purchasers of used cars from Great Auto Deals in Hatboro felt the inventory was misrepresented.Image via iStock. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is filing a suit against Phila.-area used car dealerships for allegedly deceiving consumers. One of the dealerships is Great Auto Deals, Inc., in Hatboro. The news comes via a press release from Shapio’s office.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
Quakers Arrested for Protesting Vanguard’s Environmental Policy in Malvern
Earth Quaker Action Team protests against Vanguard's climate policies. Eight members of the Earth Quaker Action Team, otherwise known as EQAT, were arrested Wednesday for protesting at the Vanguard headquarters in Malvern, writes Erin Arvedlund for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The group was seeking a meeting with the investment company’s stewardship...
Suburban Philly winery says new Albariño plantings should help meet growing demand
Among the newer wineries that have opened in Pennsylvania and built a following because of the dry wines it produces is 1723 Vineyards in Landenberg, Chester County. 1723 Vineyards planted its first vines in 2015, opened the tasting room two years later and has continued to grow since. Owners Sarah and Ben Cody are both fifth-generation farmers from the Midwest with a passion for great wine and working with their hands.
Lansdowne’s Tritan Soap Reaches Out to Queer, Trans Community
Jesse Brajuha at a table offering his Triton Soap & Skincare productsImage via Triton Soap & Skincare Facebook page. Jesse Brajuha launched Triton Soap & Skincare out of Lansdowne last November, filling a gap in the market for an inclusive queer and trans-owned brand of skin care products, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.
phillyvoice.com
Barnes & Noble on Rittenhouse Square moving to a smaller Center City location
The Barnes & Noble store across from Rittenhouse Square is moving to another Center City location after spending 25 years at 1805 Walnut St. The store will reopen inside a smaller, two-floor storefront at 1708 Chestnut Street after its current lease ends next spring. Its current location inside The Alison building has 24,000 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, spread over three floors. The new location will be 19,000 square feet and include new furniture designs and bookcases, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.
See Which Women-Owned Businesses in Delco Were Top Earners
A list of top 101 women-owned businesses in Greater Philadelphia by 2021 revenue included 10 from Delaware County, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. Here is a look at how Delaware County firms ranked based on 2021 revenue. All are 100% woman-owned, except for Boomtown Communications, which is 65% woman-owned.
26-Acre Property for Sale in Elverson Was the Last Iron Furnace to Operate in Chester County
A 26-acre property in Elverson known as the Isabella Furnace house was the last iron furnace to operate in Chester County, and it’s now on the market for $2.1 million, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia magazine. Built in 1835 and named after Isabella Potts, the wife of ironmaker Henry...
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law
Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
rew-online.com
Silverstein Properties and Arden Group Sign Five Leases at 1735 Market Street ￼
Silverstein Properties, a national real estate investment, development and management firm, and Arden Group, a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm, today announced five new lease signings at 1735 Market Street totaling more than 75,000 square feet. The five leases bring the building to 90% occupancy. They include:. UBS...
The City Of Philadelphia Could Decide The Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are both acting accordingly.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project
SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Colonial in Newtown Square
A beautiful colonial home with four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. Located at the top of the cul-de-sac, the home sits on a gorgeous one-acre lot that features scenic rear grounds with a waterfall and a Koi Pond.
Comments / 0