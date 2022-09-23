Among the newer wineries that have opened in Pennsylvania and built a following because of the dry wines it produces is 1723 Vineyards in Landenberg, Chester County. 1723 Vineyards planted its first vines in 2015, opened the tasting room two years later and has continued to grow since. Owners Sarah and Ben Cody are both fifth-generation farmers from the Midwest with a passion for great wine and working with their hands.

LANDENBERG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO