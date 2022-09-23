EXCLUSIVE: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to be the latest center of crime fighting. Fox is developing a drama series set in that world from Madam Secretary creator Barbara Hall and Criminal Minds writer Erik Stiller. The untitled series is set amongst the Port Authority Police Department, which is responsible for all threats and criminal activity at New York and New Jersey’s bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports and the World Trade Center. It will follow the PAPD’s first female chief as she leads its elite major crimes unit and also must contend with the mafia, governors from two...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO