ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Steady With Spring Finale on Heels of Emmy Wins

Coming off a lot of Emmys love, ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” went back in session Wednesday with a Season 2 premiere that kept pace with its freshman finale last spring. According to timezone-adjusted Nielsen Live + Same Day data, Episode 1 of Season 2 averaged a 0.6 rating among adults ages 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers, making it ABC’s highest-rated show during Wednesday primetime. That marks a solid start to the new school year for “Abbott Elementary,” which put up a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million total viewers in the comparable Nielsen metrics for its Season 1 finale in April. In fact,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Port Authority Drama Series In The Works At Fox From Barbara Hall & Erik Stiller

EXCLUSIVE: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to be the latest center of crime fighting. Fox is developing a drama series set in that world from Madam Secretary creator Barbara Hall and Criminal Minds writer Erik Stiller. The untitled series is set amongst the Port Authority Police Department, which is responsible for all threats and criminal activity at New York and New Jersey’s bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports and the World Trade Center. It will follow the PAPD’s first female chief as she leads its elite major crimes unit and also must contend with the mafia, governors from two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, DC
City
Bethesda, MD
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Entertainment
TVGuide.com

Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows

Here's when your favorite shows are coming back on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW. The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy