Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Paul George's Harsh Reaction to NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver
Paul George felt like the initial decision was a 'slap on the wrist.'
NBA・
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Braves look to continue overpowering Nationals
With a showdown against the New York Mets looming this weekend, the Atlanta Braves look to set the stage by
Ohio State basketball to rely on freshmen more than ever
The Ohio State basketball team is looking to play deeper into the postseason this year after some recent disappointments. Freshmen will have to do the heavy lifting. Last year, the Ohio State basketball team had to rely on two players for most of their production. E.J. Liddell was the best player on the team and was someone who could do a little of everything. He’s who the Buckeyes leaned on when they needed a bucket.
ESPN’s Saquon Barkley animation on MNF was pure nightmare fuel (Video)
ESPN had quite the animated graphic for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley on Monday Night Football. The New York Giants had their first primetime game of the 2022 season, on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, as they took on the rival Dallas Cowboys. As is the case every Monday night game, fans are on the lookout for the animated graphics that ESPN airs.
NFL・
FanSided
287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0