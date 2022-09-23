Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) stock fell 2.62% (As on September 23, 11:38:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported mixed quarterly results but stood by its outlook for fiscal 2023, predicting inflation will cool in coming quarters. Darden has tried to draw customers by pricing below its rivals and limiting how much of its rising costs it passes on to diners. Demand for the company’s two largest chains fell short of expectations during the period. Olive Garden’s same-store sales rose 2.3%, falling short of StreetAccount estimates of 5.4%. Demand for LongHorn Steakhouse also was short of Wall Street’s expectations. The chain reported same-store sales growth of 4.2%, missing estimates of 5.1%. Overall, the company’s same-store sales rose 4.2%, boosted by the performance of its fine-dining restaurants. The segment, which includes The Capital Grille, reported same-store sales growth of 7.6%. Darden said it saw seasonal changes to demand return to the business. Net income for the period was $193 million for the quarter, down from $230.9 million, a year earlier.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO