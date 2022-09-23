Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
Guilford Co. Animal Services hosts event for dogs with heartworms
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens found it in their hearts to support the Fall in Love with Dogs festival in High Point Saturday. Guilford County Animal Services and High Point Parks and Recreation partnered on the event. All money raised goes to the Have a Heart program. The fund...
rhinotimes.com
Pamper Your Pooch With A Luxury Suite At Greensboro’s New Hound Town
When a giant new business comes to town – like a Toyota battery plant or a supersonic jet factory – there’s always a lot of hoopla among economic development officials and there’s usually a major celebration. However, Guilford County, like the cities and towns within it,...
Kids, COVID-19 & Type 1 Diabetes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — New research links children, COVID-19, and Type 1 Diabetes. According to CBS, the study in Jama Network Open tracked more than a million patients 18 and younger from March 2020 to December 2021. The research looked at data of children who were infected with COVID-19 and...
wfmynews2.com
Career Center Network to bring over 500 job openings to the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is covering a previous career fair. National career fair company, Career Center Network, is presenting a free career fair and networking event Wednesday, September 28. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Greensboro. Multiple companies will...
'There are just no words to describe that moment when you hear your child is gone'| Asheboro mom who lost daughter to overdose holds 5K in her memory
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to the CDC, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year. It's the highest annual death toll on record. Claudia Marini of Asheboro said her daughter Maddie was an avid reader and soccer player who had dreams of becoming a forensic anthropologist. “When...
Hey, Elm Street residents! You have a chance to win free pizza from Tombstone
People who live on Elm Street could get rewarded with pizza just for having a spooky address.
Handyman bails after taking $4,000 from Asheboro woman
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Janet McElreath walks around her yard picking up broken branches and pulling weeds. The Asheboro home she has owned for more than 55 years is gorgeous including the landscaping. “I love the neighborhood, that’s why we stayed here,” McElreath said. The ranch-style home has...
Greensboro Children's Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with new programming
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inspiring hands-on learning through play and fun in a safe environment is the goal of the Greensboro Children's Museum in downtown Greensboro. Joe Rieke is the Director of Advancement and Community at the museum. He said September 15- October 15, the museum is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month.
Triad pharmacies work to keep up with demand for COVID boosters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pharmacies and clinics across the country are administering COVID booster shots. The latest version is a new bivalent booster which protects against the original strain of the virus, as well as the BA-4 and BA-5 omicron variants. Adler Pharmacy on Church Street in Greensboro has been...
How local non-profit plans to spend a $500k education grant from Toyota
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work on the new Toyota battery plant, at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, is well underway. The multi-billion-dollar investment is months from it's grand opening. But, Toyota is now investing in education in the Triad. "Toyota is a company with vision and they chosen to invest in that...
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
WXII 12
Debate over land in Happy Hill neighborhood in Winston-Salem continues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The debate over what to do with nine acres in a Winston-Salem community continues. The Arts Based School removed its bid to buy land in Happy Hill, a neighborhood in the East Ward, after the community spoke up, saying the land was designated for affordable housing and should stay that way.
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Registration for Greensboro's Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is on pace to set new records
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Excitement is building for the Women's Only 5K Walk and Run on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The event is back in person after two years off during the pandemic. Walkers and runners will celebrate the race's 30th anniversary at the Cone Health MedCenter for Women, and the annual event is bigger than ever.
Mount Airy News
River lovers will have new access option
The scenic beauty of Surry County is hard to ignore. County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White has said that the unique location of Surry County and its proximity to four rivers makes the community an ideal place to live and enjoy nature. A change is in the works that...
cbs17
$40 million HUD grant will help Durham revitalize affordable housing communities
DURHAM, N.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has chosen Durham to receive $40 million in funding that will go toward reconstructing and revitalizing affordable housing communities in the city. The $40 million comes from the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) Grant Funding, which is a...
Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
Loved ones gather to remember high school students killed in Orange County
On Saturday morning a celebration of life was held for 14-year-old Lyric Woods. A separate event was also held to honor 18-year-old Devin Clark.
