Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Kids, COVID-19 & Type 1 Diabetes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New research links children, COVID-19, and Type 1 Diabetes. According to CBS, the study in Jama Network Open tracked more than a million patients 18 and younger from March 2020 to December 2021. The research looked at data of children who were infected with COVID-19 and...
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
Greensboro, NC
Health
wfmynews2.com

Career Center Network to bring over 500 job openings to the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is covering a previous career fair. National career fair company, Career Center Network, is presenting a free career fair and networking event Wednesday, September 28. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Greensboro. Multiple companies will...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Handyman bails after taking $4,000 from Asheboro woman

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Janet McElreath walks around her yard picking up broken branches and pulling weeds. The Asheboro home she has owned for more than 55 years is gorgeous including the landscaping. "I love the neighborhood, that's why we stayed here," McElreath said. The ranch-style home has...
ASHEBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

River lovers will have new access option

The scenic beauty of Surry County is hard to ignore. County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White has said that the unique location of Surry County and its proximity to four rivers makes the community an ideal place to live and enjoy nature. A change is in the works that...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

