Karen R. McGinley, age 76, of Monroe, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her close family. Karen was born on August 13, 1946 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Buttke, Sr. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1964 and married Ronald McGinley on February 17, 1968. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2020. Karen lived in Juda, Orangeville, and Monroe before moving to Adams-Friendship where she lived for 20 years. She returned to Monroe in 2019 and has resided at Pleasant View Nursing Home for the last 18 months.

MONROE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO