Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Wisconsin falls two spots in latest AVCA Top 25
MADISON, Wis. — After a 1-1 start to Big Ten play, Wisconsin dropped 2 spots in this week’s AVCA Poll to #8. UW is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Wisconsin opened up conference play Friday with a sweep over Northwestern, but then was swept by Minnesota on Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff injury: Paul Chryst weighs in on extent of injury to Wisconsin TE
Clay Cundiff went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the loss to Ohio State. The Wisconsin tight end was hit low by Tanner McCalister while making a grab and was immediately in pain. Cundiff stayed down and was in visible pain after the hit. He immediately...
Channel 3000
Badgers fall to Buckeyes 52-21 in Big Ten opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin was unable to open Big Ten play with a win Saturday night, falling on the road to No. 3 Ohio State 52-21. The Buckeyes’ air and ground attack proved to be too much for the Badgers to stop in a hostile road environment at Ohio Stadium where the Badgers haven’t won since 2004. OSU QB C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns, while Treveyon Henderson led the rushing attack for the Buckeyes with 121 yards on 21 carries.
Channel 3000
Kandy Brouchoud
OREGON – Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Aaron Robert Cushman
Aaron Robert Cushman, age 51, the son of Robert and Diane (Arneson) Cushman, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aaron was born in Dodgeville, WI on August 13, 1971. He relocated to Arizona with family but returned to Dodgeville in 1983, where he graduated from high school. Aaron’s career began as a law enforcement officer and Green County sheriff’s deputy. He also worked for the Department of Justice in Madison and most recently as a FedEx driver.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
otenews.com
College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus
On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
Channel 3000
Elaine L. (Johnson) Tuschl
STOUGHTON – Elaine L. (Johnson) Tuschl, age 97, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Nov. 18, 1924, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Christian and Carrie (Johnson) Gilbertson. Elaine married Henry Johnson on Jan. 22, 1944. After Henry’s passing,...
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
Channel 3000
Karen R. McGinley
Karen R. McGinley, age 76, of Monroe, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her close family. Karen was born on August 13, 1946 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Buttke, Sr. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1964 and married Ronald McGinley on February 17, 1968. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2020. Karen lived in Juda, Orangeville, and Monroe before moving to Adams-Friendship where she lived for 20 years. She returned to Monroe in 2019 and has resided at Pleasant View Nursing Home for the last 18 months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Darlington wins 121st meeting with Mineral Point
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
spectrumnews1.com
Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally
MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
wtmj.com
Severe storms uproot trees and down power lines across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Severe thunderstorms rolled across southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday evening, bringing high wind speeds which toppled trees and downed power lines. At one point, WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as...
Channel 3000
Sandra Lee Gelhouse
Sandra Lee Gelhouse, age 78, of Reedsburg passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Reedsburg Medical Center, Reedsburg, WI. She was born October 1, 1943, daughter of Edward and Margaret (Anderson) Bergman, in Richland Center. She married the love of her life Donald Gelhouse on October 4, 1989.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
WISN
Storms cause damage, power outages
MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
Comments / 0