Oregon, WI

Channel 3000

Wisconsin falls two spots in latest AVCA Top 25

MADISON, Wis. — After a 1-1 start to Big Ten play, Wisconsin dropped 2 spots in this week’s AVCA Poll to #8. UW is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Wisconsin opened up conference play Friday with a sweep over Northwestern, but then was swept by Minnesota on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers fall to Buckeyes 52-21 in Big Ten opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin was unable to open Big Ten play with a win Saturday night, falling on the road to No. 3 Ohio State 52-21. The Buckeyes’ air and ground attack proved to be too much for the Badgers to stop in a hostile road environment at Ohio Stadium where the Badgers haven’t won since 2004. OSU QB C.J. Stroud threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns, while Treveyon Henderson led the rushing attack for the Buckeyes with 121 yards on 21 carries.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Kandy Brouchoud

OREGON – Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.
OREGON, WI
Oregon, WI
Oregon, WI
Channel 3000

Aaron Robert Cushman

Aaron Robert Cushman, age 51, the son of Robert and Diane (Arneson) Cushman, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aaron was born in Dodgeville, WI on August 13, 1971. He relocated to Arizona with family but returned to Dodgeville in 1983, where he graduated from high school. Aaron’s career began as a law enforcement officer and Green County sheriff’s deputy. He also worked for the Department of Justice in Madison and most recently as a FedEx driver.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
otenews.com

College Buys Land in Fitchburg for athletics, wellness campus

On September 7, Edgewood College announced the purchase of land for an Athletic and Wellness Campus in Fitchburg, a Madison suburb about five miles from the Monroe St. campus. The college paid $773,950 for the 40-acre parcel, according to records from the Fitchburg city assessor’s office. College officials say...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Elaine L. (Johnson) Tuschl

STOUGHTON – Elaine L. (Johnson) Tuschl, age 97, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Nov. 18, 1924, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Christian and Carrie (Johnson) Gilbertson. Elaine married Henry Johnson on Jan. 22, 1944. After Henry’s passing,...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Karen R. McGinley

Karen R. McGinley, age 76, of Monroe, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her close family. Karen was born on August 13, 1946 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Buttke, Sr. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1964 and married Ronald McGinley on February 17, 1968. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2020. Karen lived in Juda, Orangeville, and Monroe before moving to Adams-Friendship where she lived for 20 years. She returned to Monroe in 2019 and has resided at Pleasant View Nursing Home for the last 18 months.
MONROE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally

MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Sandra Lee Gelhouse

Sandra Lee Gelhouse, age 78, of Reedsburg passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Reedsburg Medical Center, Reedsburg, WI. She was born October 1, 1943, daughter of Edward and Margaret (Anderson) Bergman, in Richland Center. She married the love of her life Donald Gelhouse on October 4, 1989.
REEDSBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Storms cause damage, power outages

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
WISCONSIN STATE

