Berks County, PA

975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Berks County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Berks County, PA
Joe Biden
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania experts offer foliage tips for residents and travelers

HARRISBURG, PA- Highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) again is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Scott Perry, Shamaine Daniels to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry and Democrat challenger Shamaine Daniels visited the abc27 studio on Monday for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania. The taping, hosted by Dennis Owens, will air on September 28 at 12:30 p.m. with both 10th Congressional District candidates...
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy

Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
MALVERN, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MONTCO.Today

Local Transportation Planner Climbs Aboard as Leader of Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Project

The Reading-to-Philadelphia rail project, which includes tracks laid in Montgomery County, has gained an interim executive director.Image via iStock. Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) members voted unanimously to appoint Berwyn’s Thomas Frawley, P.E. Esq, as its Interim Executive Director. The action, effective immediately, was announced from the Montgomery County Office of Communications in Norristown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

