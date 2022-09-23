Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania bucks nation with gas prices continuing to fall
While the streak of declining gas prices came to an end nationally, average prices in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are continuing to fall. AAA is reporting the national average at $3.73. That’s about 5 cents per gallon higher than a week ago, but 14 cents less than a month ago.
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in Pennsylvania
Nearly 300 workers at a Home Depot in Pennsylvania signed a petition to form a union, with one store garnering signatures from more than 100 workers in just five weeks. About 276 workers at a Home Depot in northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, signed a petition to form a union.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
Median price for existing homes in Pennsylvania drops to $209,794 in August, Realtor group says
Median prices for existing homes sold in Pennsylvania dropped 4.7% in August, the first month-over-month drop since February. Despite the drop, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR) said the number of available homes is down. The PAR said the median price declined to $209,794 in August from July's record high...
This Bucks County Property, Surrounded by Farmland, Has Just Hit the Market for $2.9 Million
The Bucks County home is a unique find for those looking for a regal place to stay. A beautiful home in the Bucks County area that sits on private farmland has hit the housing market for a pretty penny. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the property for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Pennsylvania experts offer foliage tips for residents and travelers
HARRISBURG, PA- Highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) again is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do clocks ‘fall back’ this year?
There’s a chill in the air, and days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly at a close. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday,...
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: What you need...
Scott Perry, Shamaine Daniels to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry and Democrat challenger Shamaine Daniels visited the abc27 studio on Monday for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania. The taping, hosted by Dennis Owens, will air on September 28 at 12:30 p.m. with both 10th Congressional District candidates...
State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy
Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
“John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right,” the suburban Philadelphia sheriff says of the Democrat. “Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime."
Pennsylvania Has One of the Top ‘Secret Places’ in America to See Fall Foliage
Fall is upon us, and that means it’s time to start planning out your fall foliage travels. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of incredible spots to take in the colorful fall leaves. We’re really lucky, in that sense, so have such a beautiful autumn landscape. So, what...
Local Transportation Planner Climbs Aboard as Leader of Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Project
The Reading-to-Philadelphia rail project, which includes tracks laid in Montgomery County, has gained an interim executive director.Image via iStock. Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority (SRPRA) members voted unanimously to appoint Berwyn’s Thomas Frawley, P.E. Esq, as its Interim Executive Director. The action, effective immediately, was announced from the Montgomery County Office of Communications in Norristown.
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
What is your go-to when it comes to comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to add them to your list if you've never been to any of them.
