PurpleLab Secures $40M for No-Code Healthcare Analytics Platform
– PurpleLab, Inc. raises $40M in Series B funding led by Primus Capital, which joins existing investor Edison Partners. – Founded in 2017, PurpleLab has a strong pedigree in proprietary methodologies for data organization, cleansing, management, and governance to solve key challenges across the healthcare industry. No code needed to...
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
M&A: Kyruus Acquires Epion Health
– Kyruus acquires Epion Health, a provider of digital patient engagement solutions. The two companies will join forces to offer healthcare organizations and providers a one-stop shop for patient access and engagement solutions. – The acquisition demonstrates Kyruus’ commitment to the medical group market and will now provide groups and...
AWS Names 10 Startups for 2022 AWS Healthcare Accelerator Cohort
– AWS names the ten digital health startups selected for its AWS Healthcare Accelerator cohort, focused on health equity. – With the aim of reducing health disparities, these startups are increasing access to health services, addressing social determinants of health, and leveraging data to promote equitable and inclusive systems of care.
M&A: Vālenz Acquires Health Cost Control
– Vālenz has acquired Health Cost Control Inc., a national provider of medical cost containment solutions with more than 25 years’ experience. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – With specialization in claim and cost review services for high-dollar claims, including dialysis, air ambulance and behavioral...
Castlight + Vera Appoints New CEO; Rebrands as Apree Health
– Vera Whole Health, Inc. and Castlight Health, Inc. appoints former Cerner President Donald Trigg as chief executive officer (CEO) – In addition, the companies have rebranded as apree health that will be combine Castlight’s healthcare navigation platform with Vera’s advanced primary care solutions to improve patient outcomes and transform the healthcare industry.
Salucro and Luma Health Integrate to Simplify Patient Payments
– Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare payment technology company, today announced an innovative technology partnership with Luma Health, the technology company behind the world’s first Patient Success Platform™. – The partnership will combine Luma’s platform and Salucro’s patient-friendly financial engagement solutions to enable their clients to more efficiently...
Redesign Health Raises $65M to Build Next-Gen Health Startups
– Redesign Health, a healthcare company that researches, builds and launches other healthcare companies raises $65M in Series C funding led by General Catalyst with participation from CVS Health Ventures, UPMC Enterprises (the innovation and venture capital arm of leading health system UPMC), Eden Global Partners, Euclidean Capital, Samsung Next, TriplePoint Capital, and founding investor Declaration Partners.
Enzee Health Nabs $1.5M for Cloud-Based Compliance Management Platform
– Enzee Health, formerly ZapIT! Medical is announcing it has secured $1.5M in seed financing, led by Rev1 Ventures with participation from Tamarind Hill, Harbor Street Ventures, M7 NEO, Redgrave Investments, Service Provider Capital and others. – Enzee empowers hospital personnel to easily perform and track required quality testing within...
HCA Makes Strategic Investment in Cardiac Monitoring Wearable VitalConnect
– VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, has just announced the completion of an investment funded by Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc., (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. – The investment will go toward further...
CertifyOS Secures $14.5M for Frictionless Provider Intelligence
– New York City-based CertifyOS raises $14.5M in Series A funding led by General Catalyst and has received Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. – CertifyOS delivers API-first credentialing, licensing, and enrollment to payors, health systems and rapidly-scaling...
Techstars Relaunches Healthcare Accelerator in Los Angeles
– Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs announces today the relaunch of Techstars Healthcare sponsored by Cedars-Sinai, Point32Health, UCI Health, and UnitedHealthcare. – The consortium-led accelerator program will be based in Los Angeles and select 12 high-growth startups...
Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT
How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
Luna Unveils Value-Based Savings Orthopedic Program
– Luna, the leading in-home physical therapy (PT) platform, today announces the launch of a value-based savings program for orthopedic practices to reduce post-acute care costs by 55-70%. – Top orthopedic groups are turning to Luna to reduce costs and deliver this innovative, in-person form of care, including Hoag (Orange...
Why Healthcare Needs Tech-Enabled Human Intervention
There’s a “perfect storm” facing healthcare today: Chronic disease prevalence, physician shortages, and a growing population aging into Medicare are set to overwhelm our healthcare system if action isn’t taken. Over 133 million Americans have at least one chronic disease, and as that number continues to rise, delivering adequate care to these patients has never been more challenging. It’s widely understood that factors beyond the clinic primarily influence health. Yet the expectation remains that providers must bear the onus of all patient outcomes despite only seeing them during brief clinical visits.
Intelerad Acquires Life Image to Expand Global Open Image Exchange Network
– Today, Intelerad, a global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, announced its acquisition of Life Image, one of the largest image exchange networks of curated clinical and imaging data. – The acquisition, which closely follows Intelerad’s recent deal with PenRad Technologies, Inc. and acquisition of cloud imaging leader Ambra...
Edifecs Launches Solution to Automate Prior Authorization at the Point of Care
– The full automation of prior authorization at the point of care leads to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.
4 Factors Driving Healthcare Transformation in 2022 to Watch
As the healthcare industry becomes more interconnected in response to a wide range of economic and societal factors, the landscape is changing for all parties involved, including payers, providers, and patients. In a dynamic time for the industry, here are four of the main factors driving the changes and what...
BrightInsight & bioMérieux Partner to Develop Clinical Digital Solution for Diagnostics
– BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions and bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced today a partnership to develop and bring to market a Clinical Digital Solution for diagnostics enabling clinical decision support for disease areas across their diagnostic tests.
LifePoint Health and Google Cloud Announce Multi-Year Partnership
– LifePoint Health and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership aimed at using Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine to transform healthcare delivery in communities across the U.S. – The Healthcare Data Engine aggregates and organizes data from multiple sources, and for LifePoint, will be used by a patient’s healthcare...
