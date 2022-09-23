IA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

10-14-17-42-43, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, fourteen, seventeen, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-2-6

(seven, two, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-0-2

(two, three, zero, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-5-4

(two, one, five, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000

The Associated Press

