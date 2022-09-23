ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Driver not injured after Westford car fire

WESTFORD, Vt. — An Essex man was able to escape unscathed after his car went on fire in Westford on Sunday. Vermont State Police said they responded to a call at 4:47 p.m. on Route 128 near Maple Ridge Lane and found a Chevy Cruze on fire in the roadway. Local fire departments were already working to put out the blaze when state police arrived.
Motorcycle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 22A in Benson

BENSON — Police responded to a crash in Benson on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A, near Mill Pond Road, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Ronni Allard, 68, of Burlington, was traveling north prior to the crash. He was thrown...
Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV crash in Sheffield

A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in an ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to Vermont State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV crash in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a state police press release sent Friday.
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were arrested for a slew of crimes last night in Salisbury. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Waterhouses Campground in Salisbury. There, police say, they found 39 year old Scott Clark and 36 year old Ashley Whitney-Jackson of Salisbury. Police...
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest

A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
Waterbury man charged with firing AR-15 off porch, lying to troopers

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An active shooter scare in Waterbury Friday morning turned out to be a local resident firing an AR-15 rifle off his porch, according to police. The Vermont State Police say they responded to a home on Route 2 just before 7:30 a.m. They say the owner, Joseph Bishop, 46, first claimed he had been in a confrontation with an unknown Black man who then fired a gun. After further questioning, police say Bishop admitted lying to troopers and that he had fired at least one round from an AR-15 into the air.
Derby Barracks/ Larceny/ Request for Information

On the 09/23/22, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mercedes Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
ATV driver dies in fatal crash in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash in Sheffield on Thursday. Vermont State Police said they received a 911 call about a crash on Blake Pond Road around 7:35 p.m. The driver, Samantha Henderson, of Lyndon, was unresponsive when rescue crews arrived....
Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Franklin County Sheriff’s officer captured on video assaulting a man in custody is speaking out for the first time about the allegations, as well as his bid to become the county’s next top cop. Former Capt. John Grismore was fired after allegations...
Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police

A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
