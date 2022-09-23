Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
colchestersun.com
mynbc5.com
Driver not injured after Westford car fire
WESTFORD, Vt. — An Essex man was able to escape unscathed after his car went on fire in Westford on Sunday. Vermont State Police said they responded to a call at 4:47 p.m. on Route 128 near Maple Ridge Lane and found a Chevy Cruze on fire in the roadway. Local fire departments were already working to put out the blaze when state police arrived.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — Police responded to a crash in Benson on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A, near Mill Pond Road, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Ronni Allard, 68, of Burlington, was traveling north prior to the crash. He was thrown...
Vermonter crashes car after alleged high speed chase
A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods.
VTDigger
Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV crash in Sheffield
A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in an ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to Vermont State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV crash in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a state police press release sent Friday.
WCAX
Salisbury pair arrested for reported campground break-ins, thefts
Scott Clark, 39, and Ashley Whitney-Jackson, 36, are accused of stealing a gun and other items at the Waterhouses Campground on Friday.
WCAX
VTDigger
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
WCAX
Barton Chronicle
Derby Barracks/ Larceny/ Request for Information
On the 09/23/22, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mercedes Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
mynbc5.com
mynbc5.com
Car fire sends smoke billowing into sky at Champlain Centre Mall
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A car engulfed in flames sent a heavy black column of smoke billowing into the sky above the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh. Officials say the fire happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. A viewer video shows what appears to be a black SUV burning...
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
Richford men face charges for $17,000 burglaries
Two Richford men face multiple charges after police recover items from two burglaries totaling $17,000 in stolen items and damage.
WCAX
Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Franklin County Sheriff’s officer captured on video assaulting a man in custody is speaking out for the first time about the allegations, as well as his bid to become the county’s next top cop. Former Capt. John Grismore was fired after allegations...
wamc.org
Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police
A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
