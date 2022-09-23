ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems with the Wichita Police Department’s Property and Evidence facility on Monday. It comes after 12 NEWS sent an open records request for information on the concerns. Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said the concerns date back to...
Update: Newton Fire/EMS fight hot spots after apartment fire

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — As of 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the City of Newton says Newton Fire/EMS is still fighting hot spots at an apartment complex that caught fire earlier in the day. According to the city, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 W. 12th St. It […]
Man arrested for attempted murder in downtown Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Wichita man for attempted murder in connection with a Friday morning stabbing in downtown Wichita. Police said officers responded to the stabbing call about 6:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 400 block of West Central. While on the way, officers learned a neighbor drove the 41-year-old man injured in the stabbing to a local hospital.
Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
18 year old critically injured during overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is currently investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Friday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 5000 block of E Osie St, near the intersection of E Harry Street […]
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5000 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once in the upper body.
WICHITA, KS

