Manhattan, NY

Donna Hatfield
3d ago

Wow this is ridiculous!! I cannot believe that I'm seeing this I don't even know how to say what I feel for this young lady.

Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man pleads guilty to killing his mom, dumping her body in trash so he could collect inheritance

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty last week to killing his mother, who had been reported missing, and leaving her body in a garbage container. In a statement, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Jared Eng entered a plea for second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years to life and a maximum of 22 years to life in prison.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
Daily Mail

Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail

An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
MANHATTAN, NY

