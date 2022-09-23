Read full article on original website
Donna Hatfield
3d ago
Wow this is ridiculous!! I cannot believe that I'm seeing this I don't even know how to say what I feel for this young lady.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021.
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face
A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground, as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder. The incident unfolded Tuesday as police were arresting Elvin James, 22, at...
HipHopDX.com
XXXTENTACION's Alleged Killer Wants His Prison Run-In With Kodak Black Used As Evidence
XXXTENTACION‘s alleged murderers are still awaiting trial; however an attorney for one of the accused believes an interaction with Kodak Black may be a turning point in his client’s case. According to VladTV, Mauricio Padilla has filed a motion requesting footage of his client Dedrick Williams’ stint in...
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
N.Y. man pleads guilty to killing his mom, dumping her body in trash so he could collect inheritance
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty last week to killing his mother, who had been reported missing, and leaving her body in a garbage container. In a statement, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Jared Eng entered a plea for second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years to life and a maximum of 22 years to life in prison.
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Cut-Off man convicted of raping teenager while victim's mother was restrained
A twelve person jury needed only an hour and a half to return a unanimous guilty verdict against 55-year-old Morgan Ratley of Cut-Off for raping a teenager while the child’s mother was restrained.
AOL Corp
U.S. pair arrested while boarding ship they thought was headed to join fight for ISIS plead guilty to trying to help terror group
A married couple who were arrested in New Jersey boarding a cargo ship that they believed was taking them to fight for the Islamic State have pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to the terrorist group, federal authorities said. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, entered the...
Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say
A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Defendant a no-show as judge sentences him to 21 years in prison
A North Chicago man remains at large after he was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison, Lake County authorities said. Authorities ask the public’s help.
A man wasn't given a bed in L.A. County jails for 2 nights. A judge just declared a mistrial
A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in a case against a man facing life in prison because the Sheriff's Department held him in cells without beds or blankets for two nights.
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali, was hanged in 1952 after he was found guilty of a murder in Cardiff
