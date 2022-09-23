ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Thunder Guard Tre Mann Reach His Potential in Year Two?

By Kade Kimble
 3 days ago

Tre Mann has lofty expectations in his second NBA season.

After a successful 2021 draft, Tre Mann looked the part as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 18th overall pick.

The former Gator guard averaged 10.4 PPG on just under 40% shooting from the field, and 36% from beyond the arc. Mann appeared in 60 games, starting 26 of them and playing an average of 22.8 minutes per game.

For Mann’s role, this season will be very similar to last season. He will be seen coming off the bench, providing a scoring spark the Thunder may need this season. Towards the end of the first quarter, when the offense gets stale, Mann brings energy and a much needed offensive boost.

Looking at his career potential with the Thunder, Mann could excel in that role long-term. He was solid at it in his rookie season, and I expect him to improve in his sophomore season. His talent, in a different situation, could be used in a starting lineup eventually, but since the Thunder are set with their starting guard positions, Mann’s potential seems to be capped at a sixth man role.

During his rookie campaign, Mann was challenged by the staff to play with more grit to compensate for his smaller frame. Mann seemed to take the challenge well, as it was visible he was willing to do the dirty work to make big plays, despite having a weak spot on defense.

So, it’s known that Mann is a hard worker and willing to do what the Thunder need from him to win, and he’s an incredible scorer at all three levels. He plays with a level of swag that is exciting to watch, as well.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander potentially out for the first part of the season, Mann will likely get an elevated role to show off his abilities.
When Gilgeous-Alexander returns, Mann may get less minutes, but he’ll continue to maximize any playing time he gets to prove why he’ll end up as the Sixth Man of the Year at some point in his career.

The biggest issue Mann will face, apart from coming off the bench, is efficiency. If he can improve in that aspect, Mann’s season should be seen as a success.

