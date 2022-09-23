Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
As ISPs seek payments from Big Tech, Google criticizes “sender-pays” model
Big Tech companies shouldn't have to pay for Internet service providers' network-upgrade costs, a Google executive said today amid a push in Europe to have tech companies pay for broadband expansions and improvements. "Introducing a sender-pays principle is not a new idea, and would upend many of the principles of...
What do tech experts and the government mean when they say the Optus data hack was 'simple' and 'easy'?
A tech expert has refuted claims the Optus cyberhack that exposed millions of customers' sensitive details was 'sophisticated', saying hackers accessed a 'goldmine' in a simple security breach. Optus customers past and present have potentially had their personal addresses, dates of birth, passport details, drivers licences, phone numbers and email...
A global recession looks increasingly likely – but here's how Australia could escape it
Global stock markets are tanking on fears of recessions in the US, the UK and Europe, and the OECD is actually forecasting recessions in Europe. So is recession now inevitable in Australia? Not at all. The good news is there are several reasons to think Australia might be able to escape a global slide into recession – though it will need careful management. What could push Australia into recession? Here’s the worst case scenario. The United States keeps pushing up interest rates until it brings on a recession, and Australia gets pressured to do the same. Here’s how it’s playing out at the...
Ars Technica
Ryzen 7600X and 7950X review: Zen 4 starts off expensive but impressive
AMD's latest Ryzen processors are here, along with the Zen 4 CPU architecture that powers them. And if you don't want to wade through a bunch of words, tables, and charts, the short version is: They're pretty good! Even if we miss the days when AMD prioritized midrange systems as much as it did high-end ones, and even if Intel's offerings now are more compelling than they were in 2020 when Zen 3 was competing against the fifth consecutive iteration of Intel's Skylake architecture, there's a lot to appreciate here.
Ars Technica
Everything you need to know about Zen 4, socket AM5, and AMD’s newest chipsets
AMD's Ryzen 7000 launch is bigger than just the processors. The processor architecture is changing, but it's also being accompanied by changes to everything from the chipset to the physical socket that the chips plug into. The last time this many things changed at once was back in 2017, when the first-generation Ryzen chips originally launched.
Ars Technica
Report pushes ‘big-tent’ approach for the future of batteries
In the world of renewables, lithium-ion batteries are storage kings, making up around 70 percent of electric vehicle (EV) and 90 percent of grid batteries around the globe. As such, they’re becoming increasingly important in a world that’s trying to reduce its carbon emissions by electrifying homes, cars, and more. (Not that mining for lithium or the various rare earth metals in battery production is carbon-free.)
Ars Technica
20-year-old Linux workaround is still slowing down AMD systems
AMD has come a long way since 2002, but the Linux kernel still treats modern Threadrippers like Athlon-era systems—at least in one potentially lag-inducing respect. AMD engineer Prateek Nayak recently submitted a patch to Linux's processor idle drivers that would "skip dummy wait for processors based on the Zen microarchitecture." When ACPI support was added to the Linux kernel in 2002—written by Andy Grover, committed by Linus Torvalds—it included a "dummy wait op." The system essentially read data with no purpose other than delaying the next instruction until the CPU could fully stop with the STPCLK# command. This allowed for some power saving and compatibility during the early days of ACPI implementation when some chipsets wouldn't move to an idle state when one would expect it.
Ars Technica
DART goes silent after hitting an asteroid [Update]
Update, 10:30: If this is an indication of the quality of the images we should expect over the next several days, we're in for a treat. Original article follows. About 24 hours prior to its collision, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) probe performed its last course correction based on commands sent by ground controllers. "It's pointed to within a football field of the central body," said Bobby Braun of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab (APL). "That last maneuver was spot-on."
Ars Technica
iOS 16 review: Customization unlocked
For the past couple of years, Apple’s annual iOS updates have laser focused on one feature for an overhaul while making smaller tweaks to everything else. Last year, Focus was the, well, focus. The year before that, it was the home screen. This time it’s the lock screen. You...
Ars Technica
Elon Musk offers Iranians uncensored Internet access
Elon Musk’s Starlink has activated its satellite broadband service in Iran after the US allowed private companies to offer uncensored Internet access to the country amid protests that have caused more than 40 deaths. The open Internet access follows Starlink’s activation in Ukraine earlier this year as that country’s...
