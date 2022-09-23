Global stock markets are tanking on fears of recessions in the US, the UK and Europe, and the OECD is actually forecasting recessions in Europe. So is recession now inevitable in Australia? Not at all. The good news is there are several reasons to think Australia might be able to escape a global slide into recession – though it will need careful management. What could push Australia into recession? Here’s the worst case scenario. The United States keeps pushing up interest rates until it brings on a recession, and Australia gets pressured to do the same. Here’s how it’s playing out at the...

ECONOMY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO