Ars Technica
Google Fiber touts 20Gbps download speed in test, promises eventual 100Gbps
Google Fiber is touting a test that delivered 20Gbps download speeds to a house in Kansas City, calling it a milestone on the path to offering 100Gbps symmetrical Internet. The company said it will also offer new multi-gigabit tiers in the near future. "We used to get asked, 'who needs...
Ars Technica
Elon Musk offers Iranians uncensored Internet access
Elon Musk’s Starlink has activated its satellite broadband service in Iran after the US allowed private companies to offer uncensored Internet access to the country amid protests that have caused more than 40 deaths. The open Internet access follows Starlink’s activation in Ukraine earlier this year as that country’s...
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment
Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
Ars Technica
DART goes silent after hitting an asteroid [Update]
Update, 10:30 pm ET: If this is an indication of the quality of the images we should expect over the next several days, we're in for a treat. Original article follows. About 24 hours prior to its collision, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) probe performed its last course correction based on commands sent by ground controllers. "It's pointed to within a football field of the central body," said Bobby Braun of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab (APL). "That last maneuver was spot-on."
Ars Technica
Apps can pose bigger security, privacy threat based on where you download them
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
Ars Technica
20-year-old Linux workaround is still slowing down AMD systems
AMD has come a long way since 2002, but the Linux kernel still treats modern Threadrippers like Athlon-era systems—at least in one potentially lag-inducing respect. AMD engineer Prateek Nayak recently submitted a patch to Linux's processor idle drivers that would "skip dummy wait for processors based on the Zen microarchitecture." When ACPI support was added to the Linux kernel in 2002—written by Andy Grover, committed by Linus Torvalds—it included a "dummy wait op." The system essentially read data with no purpose other than delaying the next instruction until the CPU could fully stop with the STPCLK# command. This allowed for some power saving and compatibility during the early days of ACPI implementation when some chipsets wouldn't move to an idle state when one would expect it.
Ars Technica
Nreal’s $380 AR glasses want to be a virtual monitor for MacBooks
As augmented reality (AR) glasses continue to try carving a place among tech enthusiasts, we're seeing another option hit mass availability in the US. In addition to selling the sunglass-like Nreal Air specs in America, Beijing-based company Nreal also announced today a version of its Nebula AR operating system that will work with Apple M1 and M2-powered MacBooks.
Ars Technica
More EV charging stations coming nationwide, electrifying 75K miles of highways
For drivers choosing electric vehicles, convenient access to reliable charging stations remains one of the biggest pain points after adopting the eco-friendlier way to cruise. Just the thought of driving out of the way to find a charging station when planning road trips—rather than pop into a choice of many gas stations at any exit—deters so many drivers that it was starting to look like unreliable charging could be the deciding factor that could ultimately doom EVs.
Ars Technica
Intel’s 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” CPUs are official, launch October 20
If there's one thing Intel has gotten good at in the last few years, it's refining a CPU architecture. Between 2015 and 2020, manufacturing troubles pushed Intel to release not one, not two, but five processor generations based on iterations of the sixth-gen Skylake core, while still managing to increase clock speeds and core counts enough to stay competitive through most of that timespan.
Ars Technica
Amazon’s Astro robot still isn’t ready for prime time
Amazon's press-only hardware event today included reveals of the Kindle Scribe, Eero extending mesh networks with Echo, updated Echo Dot and Studio speakers, plus an Echo dashboard accessory. Like last year, there was also talk of the Amazon Astro robot that can roll around homes equipped with a digital smile, camera, and microphones. This time, Amazon detailed new and planned features for Astro; however, a year after its initial announcement, Astro remains an invite-only experimental product.
Ars Technica
NASA makes the call to protect its Artemis I mission from Hurricane Ian
After delaying a final decision for two days, NASA on Monday made the call to roll its massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The space agency took this precautionary step as the storm Ian intensified into...
Ars Technica
It’s DART’s big day: Asteroid collision just hours away
Monday will see NASA's first attempt at real-world testing of a technology that it hopes can protect the Earth from the dangers posed by impacts from large asteroids. The Double Asteroid Redirect Test, or DART, will smash a spacecraft into a small asteroid called Dimorphos at 7:14 pm EDT in the expectation that the impact will alter Dimorphos' orbit around the nearby large asteroid Didymos. If successful, then we can have some confidence that we can alter the orbit of small objects that pose a threat of colliding with Earth, sending them off into orbits where they no longer create a risk of catastrophic impact.
