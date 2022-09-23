Watch: Horse rescued from owner's backyard pool in California
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers responded to a California home to help a horse that ended up stranded in its owner's empty backyard pool.
The San Diego Humane Society said in a Facebook post that the horse's owner summoned help to their Jamul home when they were unable to help the horse, named Shocker, climb out of the empty pool.
The humane society's emergency response team responded to the home alongside the Department of Animal Services and set up a rescue tripod to lift the horse.
The rescuers put a protective helmet on Shocker to limit his vision and keep him calm during the rescue.
Shocker was returned to solid ground after about three hours, the SDHS said.
This article originally appeared on UPI.com
