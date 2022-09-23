Watch: Horse rescued from owner's backyard pool in California

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers responded to a California home to help a horse that ended up stranded in its owner's empty backyard pool.

A San Diego Humane Society team responded to a Jamul home to rescue a horse that wasn't able to find its own way out of its owner's backyard pool. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society/Facebook

The San Diego Humane Society said in a Facebook post that the horse's owner summoned help to their Jamul home when they were unable to help the horse, named Shocker, climb out of the empty pool.

The humane society's emergency response team responded to the home alongside the Department of Animal Services and set up a rescue tripod to lift the horse.

The rescuers put a protective helmet on Shocker to limit his vision and keep him calm during the rescue.

Shocker was returned to solid ground after about three hours, the SDHS said.

