Laredo, TX

Man accused of robbing convenience store arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of committing a couple of store robberies is caught. Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Daniel Vicente Hinojosa for two counts of aggravated robbery. The incident was reported on Sept. 20 at around 4:30 p.m. when Hinojosa walked into the store at the 2700 block...
Six-year-old hit by vehicle in Rio Bravo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in Rio Bravo Friday afternoon. The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Prada Machine and Highway 83 where they met with a private vehicle that was transporting a six-year-old boy. The victim was allegedly hit by...
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital after an apparent accident in north Laredo. The accident happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. near 424 East Del Mar Boulevard. According to officers at the scene, a vehicle allegedly hit the motorcyclist causing him to fall. No...
Webb County to evenly distribute constable deputies among precincts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners made the decision to evenly balance out the number of constables deputies at each of Webb County’s precincts. Three of the precincts will now have thirteen deputies, while precinct one will have fourteen. Precinct one originally had 20 deputies, two are going...
City of Laredo reminds residents about emergency drill at airport

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport is preparing for its upcoming Tri Annual Disaster Drill. The drill will be on Wednesday in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement officials as well as first responders. The Federal Aviation Administration requires that all airports have an updated emergency plan...
CBP officers seeing an increase in people using false documentation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting an increase of violations at the Laredo ports of entry. The Laredo Sector oversees the entries from Del Rio to Brownsville. Paul Del Rincon, CBP Assistant Director of Field Operations at the Laredo Field Office, says agents have seen...
Man accused of killing Gracy Espinoza appears in court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Gracy Espinoza was killed along with her unborn baby and the mother continues to demand justice for her daughter. On Thursday Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing Espinoza appeared for his court hearing at the 111th District Court.
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case. It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.
Webb County Medical Examiner deals with continuous migrant deaths

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The number of illegal border crossings continues to increase across south Texas and Webb County is no exception. Since not all border counties have a medical examiner’s office, the Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern handles the extra load, receiving bodies from nine different counties.
Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School officials and nonprofit organizations are doing their part to combat the drug crisis in Laredo. Health experts say a new type of drug called rainbow fentanyl is being spread across the U.S. These pills look very similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, and they are...
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $11.5M at Texas-Mexico crossing

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized mixed narcotics worth more than $11.4 million at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. The first seizure occurred Tuesday when officers intercepted a 2007 Wabash National trailer carrying a shipment of brooms that investigators determined contained 32 packages of suspected cocaine. The estimated street value of the haul, which weighed nearly 81 pounds, was nearly $1.1 million, the agency stated in a news release.
Much Drier Air, Cool Nights Beginning Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much drier airmass will follow a cold front that will move through our area during Monday. A few scattered showers may accompany the front, and then drier air will follow Monday night. This is a large weather system, and will bring sunny warm days with much lower humidity, and cool nights with low humidity all week long, and even into next weekend. We may reach below 70F at dawn Tuesday, and certainly by dawn Wednesday. The last time we were under 70F was on May 25.
UISD wants to locate unenrolled students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - t’s been over a month since students and teachers went back to the classrooms and although things are starting to look normal, schools are still seeing an issue with attendance. It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After going virtual back in...
Support group in Laredo helps those cope with divorce

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Divorce is getting more common, especially for those experiencing hardships as a result of the pandemic. Divorce is not only a legal process, legally but a mental and emotional one as well. Throughout recent years, the statistics of divorce rates have varied. The Center for Disease...
LISD celebrates American Sign Language

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students at Cigarroa High School celebrated the art of sign language. In recognition of International Week of the Deaf, Cigarroa High School raised awareness through a series of events. It’s part of a yearly awareness campaign meant to encourage people to learn sign language. One...
Wolve’s Sanchez Earns Player of the Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LBJ’s Ricky Sanchez played a key part in his teams dominating victory in the Valley, earning him our latest Player of the Week honors!. For more headlines. click here.
Toros with Massive Win over Defending Champs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cigarroa and Legacy traded punches early on, but then the Toros take control early in the 4th quarter, keeping their perfect season going, improving to 2-0 in district and 4-0 overall. For more headlines. click here.
