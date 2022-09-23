LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much drier airmass will follow a cold front that will move through our area during Monday. A few scattered showers may accompany the front, and then drier air will follow Monday night. This is a large weather system, and will bring sunny warm days with much lower humidity, and cool nights with low humidity all week long, and even into next weekend. We may reach below 70F at dawn Tuesday, and certainly by dawn Wednesday. The last time we were under 70F was on May 25.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO