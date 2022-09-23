Delta restarts more routes to Europe

Delta Air Lines plans to restart more of its routes to Europe next year as international travel recovers from steep declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta-based Delta is resuming its flights from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Stuttgart starting March 26, and to Dusseldorf starting May 9, each with three departures a week. Both routes were suspended due to the pandemic.

The airline is also starting seasonal service May 25 from Atlanta to Edinburgh, a route it hasn’t operated since 2007.

As of this past July, international passenger traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson had recovered to about 80% of July 2019 levels. Travel to vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean that reopened to travel earlier in the pandemic rebounded quickly, while long-haul international flights have taken longer to recover.

The international flights Delta is restarting from Atlanta next year are among a broader array of trans-Atlantic routes it is launching from U.S. hubs.

Among the routes planned from other hubs, Delta will begin flying from New York to Geneva starting April 10, and from New York to Berlin starting May 25.

