Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death .

The Portland Police Department told News 2 Richard Russell, 39, has been arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

PREVIOUS: Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Portland police investigating

On Monday, True Rescue in Mt. Juliet was made aware of a kitten who was thrown into a firepit. A witness reportedly saw the horrific act and called Portland police.

The kitten succumbed to its injuries Tuesday morning.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Portland police at 615-325-3434 .

Comments / 27

Letsbehappy
3d ago

That a heartless, cruel, sorry excuse for a human being.

Reply
24
