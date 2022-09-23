Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death .
The Portland Police Department told News 2 Richard Russell, 39, has been arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.PREVIOUS: Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Portland police investigating
On Monday, True Rescue in Mt. Juliet was made aware of a kitten who was thrown into a firepit. A witness reportedly saw the horrific act and called Portland police.
The kitten succumbed to its injuries Tuesday morning.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Portland police at 615-325-3434.
