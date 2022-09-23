ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Cell phone video shows elderly CTA rider brutally attacked on Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is word of yet another attack on the CTA's Red Line. This time some hard-to-watch video shows an elderly passenger getting robbed and hit with a wine bottle. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with TeShaun Terry, who recorded the video. Terry turned down an interview for fear of retaliation. We asked why everyone stood and watched, but no one stepped in. Terry said she was in shock and fearful she would get assaulted as well. Terry can be heard yelling, "Oh my God" on the video she recorded early Sunday morning at the 95th Red Line station. It shows...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side

CHCIAGO — Chicago Police have issued a community alert about a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened at the 1700 block of West 47th Street on September 3 and another happened at the same located September 21. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly Hyde Park residents upset elevators are not working in 12-floor building

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Only on 2Imagine having to walk several flights of stairs each day. It is a long, frustrating climb. For days, a 90-year-old woman was forced to use the stairs at her Hyde Park apartment building - because the elevators didn't work.That what residents at one Hyde Park apartment have been enduring the past couple of days. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to a couple of tenants who said they're fed up."We not paying public housing rent up in here. So why don't we have elevators?"Ninety-year-old Etna Pitman said she's lived at Hyde Park West Apartments and Townhomes...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot while leaving store in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a gunman, who shot two men as they left a store in Chatham Saturday evening. Police said around 6:05 p.m., the victims, 47 and 32, were coming out of a store, in the 700 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire.Both men were hit in their legs and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody. 
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest

Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
