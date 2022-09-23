ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 dead after crashing into building in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead after crashing into a building in the Brighton Park neighborhood Sunday night. Police say the crash happened around 10:57 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue. A witness told police that a vehicle traveling southbound on Archer Avenue lost control and struck a building.Both victims, a man, and woman in their 20s, were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later. Major accidents is investigating the cause of the accident.No further information was immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGN News

Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side

CHCIAGO — Chicago Police have issued a community alert about a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened at the 1700 block of West 47th Street on September 3 and another happened at the same located September 21. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Financial Crisis Forces Big Guys On Roosevelt Road To Close

Big Guys owner Brendan O’Connor stands for a photo on June 23, at the restaurant on Roosevelt Road in Berwyn. | Alex Rogals. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo || @maywoodnews. When Brendan O’Connor put the call out to the community to help Big Guys Sausage Stand...
BERWYN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Washington Park, IL
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
MOKENA, IL
South Side Weekly

South Side Weekly

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
739
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Side Weekly is a nonprofit newspaper dedicated to supporting cultural and civic engagement on the South Side, and to developing emerging journalists, writers, and artists.

 https://www.southsideweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy