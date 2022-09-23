ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MDA Reminds Rural Marylanders to Expect an Increase in Low-Flying Planes Due to Fall Cover Crop Planting

By Maryland Department of Agriculture
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCQuS_0i7hkrLr00

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Sept. 21, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding citizens in rural areas to expect an increase in low-flying airplanes or helicopters through Oct. 10, 2022, due to the aerial seeding of small grains. Farmers enrolled in Maryland’s Cover Crop Program use this method of seeding in their fields to help protect water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

“Maryland’s Cover Crop Program is our most popular conservation practice,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “In the fall, participating farmers plant wheat, rye, and other small grains on newly harvested fields to recover any leftover nutrients from summer crops. This helps protect water quality in local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay while building and maintaining soil health. People living in rural Maryland should expect an increase in low-flying aircraft over the next several weeks while seeding occurs.”

Farmers enrolled in the Cover Crop Program may plant small grains and other qualifying species by incorporating seeds into newly harvested fields or aerially seeding them into standing corn, soybeans, or sorghum. Once established, cover crops work all winter long to provide a living, protective cover against erosion and nutrient runoff while building the soil’s organic matter for the next year’s crop. No pesticides or fertilizers are applied to cover crops. Small planes will take off from local airports serving the county or region for aerial seeding.

Maryland’s Cover Crop Program is funded by the Bay Restoration Fund and the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. Through the Conservation Grants Program, the program is administered by MDA and the state’s 24 soil conservation districts. For more information, please contact your local soil conse r vation district .

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Fall colors emerging in Western Maryland

It’s the point in the autumn season where leaf peepers dust off their cameras and plan trips to find the best fall foliage in Maryland and Virginia. The color is starting to come alive in Western Maryland, and the upcoming pattern is the perfect recipe for vibrant foliage. The...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
POOLESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools To Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities

HANOVER, Md. – Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Mda#Soil Health#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Cover Crop Program
Bay Net

Maryland Hospital Association Encourages COVID Boosters

ELKRIDGE, Md. – Marylanders now have access to an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against symptoms of subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The BA.5 subvariant makes up almost 90% of all COVID-19 strains now in circulation. The new boosters are available in time for...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
Field & Stream

Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline

According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Local Red Cross Deploys Resources to Florida Ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

People and resources from our area are heading south to respond to Tropical Storm Ian. Though it may be days before the storm makes landfall, it’s not too early to prepare. The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and blood donations, and the need for both can grow at times like this. They will also be deploying into the storm’s wake about 300 trained relief workers who will be poised to move in as soon as Ian moves out. Seven of the relief workers are from the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake region.
FLORIDA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for September 17-23, 2022

Calvert County: Constellation’s Nuclear Plants Ran At Near 100% Capacity During Summer Months Collegebound Winner Putting $50,000 Prize Toward Tuition UPDATE – Alligator “PATUXSEY” likely the creature Lurking in Lusby, Maryland Beach Charles County: La Plata Councilman David Jenkins graduates from Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland MDOT meets with […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delmarva Power Reminds People to Stay Prepared for Severe Weather

DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Delmarva Power is reminding people to be prepared for severe weather and other emergencies, as communities in the Caribbean recover from Hurricane Fiona. As part of preparation efforts, Delmarva Power invests millions of dollars each year to modernize the local energy grid and harden its system against severe weather. The energy company has been inspecting existing infrastructure, replacing aging infrastructure, trimming trees that could potentially impact the system, building new underground equipment and installing smart technology that can automatically restore service more quickly or isolate damage. These efforts have resulted in the most reliable service in the company's history in recent years.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy