Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Students can participate in the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is helping to prepare students for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program by hosting upcoming student and parent/guardian information sessions, one held each month in September, October, and December. The topics will cover reading, writing, speaking, and listening strategies. The program is geared toward high school students.

The Seal of Biliteracy is an award given by a school, district, or state to recognize students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation. A student can receive the Seal if he or she can demonstrate full proficiency in language learning as measured by rigorous proficiency assessments across a range of language skills.

Students who are interested in the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program should plan to attend the online information events through Zoom. The dates, times, and Zoom details for the information sessions are below.

Information session #1:

Informational/reading strategies, Sept. 29, 6 to 7 p.m. Use the Zoom link to join the meeting or join using the meeting ID: 821 0147 0309 and the passcode: 288760.

Informational session #2:

Informational/writing strategies, Oct. 26, 6 to 7 p.m. Use the Zoom link to join the meeting or use the meeting ID: 826 4686 6482 and the passcode: 102594.

Informational session #3:

Informational/speaking and listening strategies, Dec. 8, 6 to 7 p.m. Use the Zoom link to join the meeting or join using the meeting ID: 821 2269 6491 and the passcode: 715904.

Students can apply for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy program before Jan. 20.

A final preparation session is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This session is exclusive to students preparing to take the Seal of Biliteracy test. The meeting ID is 865 5472 8915, and the passcode is 679597.

For more details about the program, contact the student’s world language teacher.

Comments / 1

