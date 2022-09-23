SMCPS announces administrative changes

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Changes:

Dr. Joseph (JR) Beavers , Principal at Dynard Elementary School, will be named Acting Director of Maintenance in the Division of Supporting Services.

Mr. Christopher Dyson , Assistant Principal, 11 months, at Dynard Elementary School, will be named Acting Principal at Dynard Elementary School.

Mr. Scott Szczerbiak , Director of Special Education in the Department of Special Education, will be named Acting Principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School.

Ms. Audrey Ellis , Principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, will be named Acting Director of Special Education in the Department of Special Education.

These administrative changes are effective September 26, 2022.