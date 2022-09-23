ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

SMCPS announces administrative changes

By St. Mary's County Public Schools
 3 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Changes:

Dr. Joseph (JR) Beavers , Principal at Dynard Elementary School, will be named Acting Director of Maintenance in the Division of Supporting Services.

Mr. Christopher Dyson , Assistant Principal, 11 months, at Dynard Elementary School, will be named Acting Principal at Dynard Elementary School.

Mr. Scott Szczerbiak , Director of Special Education in the Department of Special Education, will be named Acting Principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School.

Ms. Audrey Ellis , Principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, will be named Acting Director of Special Education in the Department of Special Education.

These administrative changes are effective September 26, 2022.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

