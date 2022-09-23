Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla's Marital Tensions 'Sky-Rocketed' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Bombshell' Interview
Has someone ordered couple's therapy for the King and Queen?. The royal heirs may need their relationship repaired after a source revealed King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had been facing a great deal of marital woes prior to taking over the British throne. Article continues below advertisement. "It's...
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Queen Elizabeth II Died of a ‘Broken Heart’ Says Royal Correspondent: ‘Never the Same’
A royal correspondent claims that Queen Elizabeth II ultimately died of a "broken heart" on Sept. 8, 2022.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Royal Staffers Make Brand New Claims About Meghan Markle's Behavior
Another day, another unflattering accusation about Meghan Markle. This time, it's a new book about the Duchess of Sussex that is throwing shade her way. The Valentine Low-penned tome, "Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown," doesn't cast the former actress in a flattering light, making several claims that will only further the theory that Meghan is a diva, despite her protestations about the use of that particular label.
Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Prince William Gesture to Prince Harry at Queen’s Funeral May Indicate Tensions Easing
A body language expert shares her analysis of how Prince Harry and Prince William looked at each other while waiting for the procession during the queen's funeral.
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Are Reportedly Aware She's Dead According to Trainer
Queen Elizabeth II left behind four dogs at the time of her death. How have the late monarch's pets been handling her passing? According to the dogs' former trainer, Dr. Roger Mugford, they are likely aware of her death and are missing her, per Entertainment Tonight. Mugford reportedly worked with...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry ‘Never Acknowledge Each Other’ During Event Says Body Language Expert
Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the walkabout to honor Queen Elizabeth's memory. Is there strain between Kate and Harry. One expert thinks so.
Royal Reporter Reveals Meghan Markle’s Intention To Meet With King Charles III Privately
After the conclusion of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, royal reporter Neil Sean revealed a source told him of Meghan Markle’s plan to meet with King Charles III and the unconventional method she used to make her request known, “She’d now like, before they return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III,” he said to Sky News.
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and preparing Meghan for royal life — for the first time during their engagement interview in November 2017.
Hilary Mantel’s prediction about Prince George and the royal family
Author Hilary Mantel has died “suddenly yet peacefully” aged 70, her publisher Harper Collins said on Friday 23 September. Fans and peers of the prolific British writer are paying tribute to her many critically adored works, including the Wolf Hall trilogy set during the Tudor period. As well as writing about historical royal figures, Mantel was also known for her observations about the current British royal family. Read The Independent’s tribute to Hilary Mantel.In September last year, she said that she did not believe that Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would ever...
How Imelda Staunton Really Feels About Taking On The Queen In Season 5 Of The Crown
Described as a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth II (via Deadline), Netflix's "The Crown" spans five decades of the late British monarch's life — from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 to the turn of the millennium. Every two seasons, a different actress portrays the monarch, beginning with Claire Foy as a young Elizabeth from coronation to the birth of Prince Edward. Olivia Colman took over shortly after, taking the queen through the mid-60s to the early 1990s with the additions of future Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Diana.
How Queen Elizabeth II Prepared Prince William to Eventually Be King
Queen Elizabeth’s lack of preparation and training led her to make sure that her heir, King Charles, and her grandson, Prince William, would be ready for the roles they were destined for.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Is "Hustling" to Remove Certain Stories From His Memoir After the Queen's Death, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry's bombshell memoir has been delayed (or rumored to be delayed) more times than I can count, and royal watchers will be disappointed to hear that there may be yet another holdup following the Queen's death. According to one royal expert, the Duke of Sussex may be trying to...
Popculture
Prince William Reportedly 'Can't Forgive' Prince Harry for His Behavior
The chances of Prince William and Prince Harry reconciling are reportedly slim, despite their united front after Queen Elizabeth's death. As Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, explained during her appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight, the Duke of Wales cannot forgive his brother Harry for the actions he has committed in recent years."
Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Reportedly Tried To Make Peace With Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was very close. Sophie is Prince Edward's wife, and he is the youngest son of Elizabeth and Philip. According to The Sun, a royal insider claimed the countess was "trusted and relied on by the queen." Royal expert Jennie Bond further told Good Housekeeping that Sophie was a "second daughter" to the late British monarch. "They genuinely liked one another, and they spent a lot of time together," Bond told Good Housekeeping. "They seemed to very much enjoy one another's company. I think it was very much a two-way relationship. It wasn't just about an adoration of the queen by Sophie; it was a mutual friendship."
