Rigby man charged after allegedly eluding trooper in vehicle and throwing suspected marijuana out the window

eastidahonews.com
Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary
BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
eastidahonews.com
Don’t become a victim of this phone scam costing victims thousands of dollars
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. IDAHO FALLS – These days, our deputies see a wide variety of scams and fraudulent activity on social media, emails, texts and cell phone calls. One of the most common cell phone scams we see are suspects pretending to be law enforcement or an officer of the courts trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest. Some suspects are using technology that shows the actual phone number of local law enforcement on your caller ID, utilizing a fake voice mail system to route return calls to various divisions of your local police agency, and using similar names of actual local personnel to seem authentic.
eastidahonews.com
Man arraigned in court after allegedly throwing himself through car windshield
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor injury to property after reportedly throwing himself through a car windshield to stop a woman from leaving. Idaho Falls Police were called to a home for a disturbance on June 1. When they arrived, they saw a...
Women airlifted to PMC, University of Utah Hospital after wreck that left local man dead
A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the injured women was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in...
Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
eastidahonews.com
Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
eastidahonews.com
Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot
A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
eastidahonews.com
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation
Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
kvnutalk
3 people injured during 2 vehicle crash near Fort Hall Idaho – Cache Valley Daily
FORT HALL, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Saturday night. The crash was reported at 8:34 p.m. near northbound US91 at milepost 88, in Fort Hall, in Bingham County. Police report a 45-year-old man, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a...
At least one person injured in motor home crash on I-15 between McCammon and Inkom
At least one person was injured in a motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. The 12:45 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred when the motor home left the freeway's northbound lanes, struck lava rock and crashed through a fence. State police confirmed that at least one of the motor home's occupants was transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash. Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck along with state police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies. One lane of Interstate 15 northbound was temporarily shut down because of the crash. The wreck remains under investigation by state police who are expected to release further details soon.
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
eastidahonews.com
Man arraigned on felony drug charges after initial investigation into illegal fireworks
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arraigned in district court Monday for multiple felonies after he was initially investigated in June for using illegal fireworks. Cade Gabriel Jose Nish, 26, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of felony grand theft of firearms, rifles, or shotguns, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated
IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy
POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records. The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue...
eastidahonews.com
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Four dead, one injured when car and potato truck collide near Chubbuck
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Chubbuck early Wednesday evening, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The 6:40 p.m. wreck involved a potato truck and car at the intersection of Reservation and Rio Vista roads on the border of the Fort Hall Reservation. It is believed the car was traveling east on Reservation Road when it collided with a Searle Farms potato truck driving north on Rio...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
eastidahonews.com
Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary
IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
