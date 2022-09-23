ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO -- Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo.While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student entering first grade at Golden Empire didn't attend kindergarten at all, Randazzo said. Nearly two-thirds of students at the Sacramento school are English learners."Those kids just start out having to climb uphill," she said. "They need a lot of support to be successful."Randazzo always...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California politics veteran examines Governor Newsom’s political strategy

(Inside California Politics) — Dan Schnur, a professor at UC Berkeley and USC, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political strategy.  Schnur explains why he believes Governor Newsom is preparing for a presidential run in either 2024 or 2028.  He also discusses the political weight the governor is using […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
State
California State
City
Merced, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Madera, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?

Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Undocumented Californians now eligible for official state identification

Undocumented immigrants in California can now get official state identification, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.The "California ID's For All" measure is aimed at helping non-drivers, who otherwise have no form of state identification. "California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," Newsom said in a statement. "We're a state of refuge — a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants."With official state identification, street vendors can more easily get local health permits, students will have better access to in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, and ESL courses at community colleges; and gives low-income Californians — regardless of their immigration status — eligibility for legal assistance in civil matters.A 2013 law allowed undocumented people to get a restricted driver's license, but it was not considered federal ID. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Hurtado
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Anna Caballero
kusi.com

SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. vetoes bill on tax exemptions for non-profits tied to insurrection

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill by a state senator from San Francisco that sought to strip tax-exempt status from any nonprofits in California that participated in or incited insurrection like the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Senate Bill 834, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would allow the state's Franchise Tax Board to revoke the California tax-exempt status for nonprofits "that participated in or aided the insurrection ... or that support current and future efforts to overthrow our democratically-elected government," Wiener's office said in announcing the bill earlier this year.The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's not considering a presidential run

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's not considering a presidential run."No, no, and no," he said when asked whether he would run for president in 2024 or 2028 while speaking in Texas Saturday. "I've said it in French, Italian. I don't know German. I mean, I cannot say it enough. But thank you. It's humbling. It is sweet. It's a nice thing to be asked."He also reflected on recall efforts last year. "As I said, I was almost recalled last year. They went after me, hard. That was sobering. That wakes you up. How vulnerable and how fast this is. And how people come and go and people cut you off," he shared. Newsom is running for re-election to a second term as governor of California in November. "California. What a gift. 40-million Americans strong. We talk about laboratories of Democracy. We're able to scale ideas that have impact all across this country around the world. I'm very proud of that privilege and I don't take it for granted one day," he said. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Pressure Builds for Workers’ Compensation Overhaul

Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for more than a century...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Act#Air Quality#Greenhouse Gas#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ab 2550#Assemblyman#Carb#Californians
sjvsun.com

Will Madera Co.’s SGMA rebellion offer blueprint – or warning – for reckoning with farm water restrictions, costs?

In front of a standing room only crowd, the Madera County supervisors met as the board of the Madera GSA on September 13, 2022, in the county office building. The key agenda item was consideration of penalties for growers who exceed their water allocations. Over a hundred farm workers and their families were on hand, coordinated by local labor contractors and grower Ralph Pistoresi.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
KSBW.com

California prepares for possible economic downturn

California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last few weeks considering hundreds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California gas prices skyrocketing again

Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy