Read full article on original website
Related
WGNtv.com
Mostly sunny-cool conditions continue
As often happens when a hurricane develops in the Caribbean, high pressure develops over the Midwest and Great Lakes. So for the coming days, while Ian moves N/NE up the west side of Florida into Georgia, Chicagoans will have a good deal of sunshine during the days and cool, possibly even frosty nights. This weekend Chicago will experience fair skies and mild temps.
WGNtv.com
Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler than normal. Air quality in the Moderate category for southern parts of Chicagoland, but the rest of us have Good air quality. High: 64. Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cold for the season. High: 60. Extended outlook calls for cooler than normal temps stretch into...
Comments / 0