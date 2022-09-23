ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

njbmagazine.com

NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
TRENTON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

NJ American Water Launches 2022 Water UP! Training Program

New Jersey American Water has launched its second annual Water UP! – Water Utility Pipeline – training program, a paid, 11-week workforce development program for adults, created in partnership with APEX Solutions Group. The program offers water utility and other essential business training to equip participants with the skills needed to successfully enter the industry upon graduation.
POLITICS
Trentonian

Heavy support for Trenton light rail expansion (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Ride the River Line Light Rail from Trenton to Camden and many storylines develop. The NJ Transit hybrid rail system includes 21 stations and moves along the Delaware River while window seats offer vistas of natural environment. A 34-mile ride from Trenton to Camden takes about one hour and five...
TRENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Empire Diner Receives Morris County Small Business Grant

PARSIPPANY — Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period is on Friday, September 30. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during visits...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
njbmagazine.com

Gov. James Florio, Dead at Age 85

Former New Jersey Gov. James J. Florio passed away yesterday at the age of 85. He served as the state’s 49th governor from 1990-1994, and throughout his years of public service, was known for being an environmental advocate who also fought for tougher gun control laws. In his effort...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’

TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
94.5 PST

Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation

While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
TRAVEL
Politics
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ

