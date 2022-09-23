Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
NJ American Water Launches 2022 Water UP! Training Program
New Jersey American Water has launched its second annual Water UP! – Water Utility Pipeline – training program, a paid, 11-week workforce development program for adults, created in partnership with APEX Solutions Group. The program offers water utility and other essential business training to equip participants with the skills needed to successfully enter the industry upon graduation.
‘Hub City’ train station to get $49M upgrade. Murphy says it will be a ‘point of pride.’
Surrounded by the city’s ever-growing skyline, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday painted New Brunswick as a place enjoying an ongoing renaissance — home not just to Rutgers University, Johnson & Johnson, a medical school, and theater but a slew of new buildings and projects. Still, Murphy noted, anyone...
Officials give update on safety improvements for 'worst' intersections
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the impending improvements to a handful of local intersections, including one that's been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country, are a long time coming.
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how we’ll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
Heavy support for Trenton light rail expansion (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Ride the River Line Light Rail from Trenton to Camden and many storylines develop. The NJ Transit hybrid rail system includes 21 stations and moves along the Delaware River while window seats offer vistas of natural environment. A 34-mile ride from Trenton to Camden takes about one hour and five...
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
Empire Diner Receives Morris County Small Business Grant
PARSIPPANY — Two more $15,000 checks were delivered to small business owners in Morris County this week, as the Morris County Small Business Grant program prepared to wind down and close the application period is on Friday, September 30. Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw presented the checks during visits...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Gov. James Florio, Dead at Age 85
Former New Jersey Gov. James J. Florio passed away yesterday at the age of 85. He served as the state’s 49th governor from 1990-1994, and throughout his years of public service, was known for being an environmental advocate who also fought for tougher gun control laws. In his effort...
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
Amazon employees may be eligible for free tuition to Rutgers-New Brunswick
Rutgers University – New Brunswick, in another example of its commitment to finding ways to increase access, announced it is joining Amazon’s Career Choice program — an incredible initiative through which the e-commerce giant provides prepaid tuition for its hourly employees. The partnership is part of an...
NJ residents, hit hard by Ida in 2021, stay positive as Ian heads north
Residents in Bound Brook, a New Jersey community hit hard by Hurricane Ida in 2021, are staying positive as they prepare for the possibility that Hurricane Ian could somehow turn into a similar situation.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation
While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
Oysterfest has a new name: AsburyFest — It’s this weekend in NJ
Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals. And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park. The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival. It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
