Keep Brownwood Beautiful beginning groundwork, installation of Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza

Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Harper House preparing to make grand debut
Brownwood native Liz McCrane admitted she did not expect to be living in her hometown at this stage of her life, yet she’s thriving in the familiar surroundings. Her latest project, Harper House, will open its doors in October as a boutique-style Airbnb that also hosts a variety of unique events.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber of Commerce announces 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11thAnnual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. With over 40 vendors, the family can enjoy a safe environment to get candy, play games, have their face painted, and more.
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Bob Peters
A memorial service for Dr. Bob Peters, a long-time professor and Dean of Education at Howard Payne University, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at First Baptist Church, Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Howard Payne University Launches Hispanic Heritage Month
A month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage was launched at Howard Payne on Saturday, September 17, by the Hispanic Alumni Fellowship. The Fellowship hosted a breakfast attended by nearly 100 alumni, scholarship recipients, other students, prospects, and family members. University President, Dr. Cory Hines was the featured speaker. Twenty-one students were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Kevin Stanley
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of San Saba, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
brownwoodnews.com
Annette Morris
Annette Morris passed away in Hutto, Texas on Monday, September 12, 2022, at age 74. Annette was born August 1, 1948, to David J. Morris, Sr., and Norah Juanita Sentell Morris in Brownwood, Texas, her father’s hometown. Annette was the youngest of three and the only girl, and her early memories were rich with family and neighbors enjoying life and the finer things in it – boisterous poker games and company, rich and fine dining, and cozy but beautifully appointed homes. Annette and her siblings lost their dad when Annette was 10; afterwards their mother taught history at Brownwood High School to provide for them. In 1966, Annette graduated from Brownwood High, and went on to study art at The University of Texas at Austin. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and settled in Austin for the next 30 years. The 1970s were a big turning point in Annette’s life. She married in 1969 and after a decade concluded it was not for her. She lost her mother and grandmother (“Supergranny”) in those years. Early work experiences included graphic design for Texas Parks and Wildlife and for Seton Hospital, but she came to realize a greater passion for creating her own art and living her life on her terms. Annette launched herself as an independent, female artist, not easy even in the late 1970s, when there were still barriers for women to initiate a credit card or assume a mortgage without a man’s permission. Annette became a skilled stone lithograph artist, with a passion for depicting Mayan culture and the Texas countryside. She spent two decades traveling the country in her black Ford “Darth Van,” exhibiting and selling her work at art shows, keeping a beautiful home in Austin as a base and supporting herself with her art sales.
String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
brownwoodnews.com
Earlene Shaw
Doris Earlene (Woodcock) Shaw, 66, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. A visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, September 26, 2022. The Funeral will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery officiated by Chad Woodcock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
brownwoodnews.com
Loewrigkeit earns Xtreem Flattrack Summer Racing Series national titles
12-year-old Cohen Loewrigkeit from Brownwood completed the 2022 Xtreem Flattrack Summer racing series this past weekend in Mesquite, TX. Cohen earned the National Championship in three classes: 85cc, 0-249cc, and 250cc. Cohen, heading into Mesquite, was only six points ahead of rider Nicholas Karnes from Norton, KS (Cohen had secured the 85cc and 0-249cc championships going into the weekend). Cohen rode flawlessly on both days of racing at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway and was able to secure the 250cc Championship. This was Cohen’s first season to ride the 250cc class and only his second year as a racer. Cohen was the 2021 Summer and Winter Series Champion in the 85cc and 0-249cc classes, bringing his total to seven National Championships in the past two years.
koxe.com
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Lee Valdez age 54, of Brownwood, passed away September 21st, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. on Sunday, September 25, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, September 26, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
brownwoodnews.com
Shirley Sansing
Shirley Sansing, 86, of Coleman, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. There will be a private interment at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Memorial service for Coleman County World War II soldier to be held Nov. 12
A U.S. Soldier from Coleman County has been accounted for following his service in World War II. U.S. Army Sgt. Garland W. Collier is the uncle of Collier Watson of Coleman. The US Army provided a news release announcing his identification. Services will be held with full military honors at White Chapel Cemetery on November 12, 2022. Below is the official press release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency:
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Radio station basketball team
Many years ago when I worked at KBWD, somebody got the crazy idea that we ought to have a radio station basketball team. Actually, it was me! I got a call one day from someone in a small school and they said, “Do ya’ll have a radio station basketball team like some of the stations do in bigger areas”? I said, “No, we don’t. Why?” And they said, “Well, because if you did we would love to have you come to our school and play. We would charge admission and make money for our school or senior class.”
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns, Longhorns cross country compete in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK – The Early Lady Horns cross country team competed at the Round Rock McNeil Invitational over the weekend, held at Old Settlers Park, the site of the UIL state championships. Early finished 19th out of 24 teams in the Class A-3A division, led by the Madison Torrez’s...
brownwoodnews.com
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
koxe.com
Friday Night Scoreboard
Brookesmith at Blackwell (Saturday) Medina 54, Santa Anna 8 (Thursday) Ranger 62, Gustine 16 (Thursday) Canyon West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14 (Thursday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
53-year-old Man Dies During Midnight Swim at Lake Cisco
CISCO – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a 53-year-old man has drowned Friday morning in Lake Cisco. According to multiple reports,. on Sep. 23, the Cisco Police Department and the Eastland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Cisco. They were told that a man had gone out for a midnight swim during a party and never came back to shore. The man allegedly went in the water at around 12:30 a.m. while he was attending a party with friends and family. After an extended period of time they realized that the man never returned. The Cisco Fire…
Comments / 0