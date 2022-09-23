ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

capecod.com

Falmouth Police Give Insight on Active Shooter Preparedness

FALMOUTH – Two members of the Falmouth Police Department recently offered insight on how the force has been preparing for potential active shooter situations. Special Response Team Member Officer James Porter spoke at a recent meeting of Falmouth’s Local Emergency Planning Committee and detailed how officers are trained for these events.
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says

A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Drivers hospitalized after Cape Cod crash involving school bus, dump truck

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two people were taken to Massachusetts hospitals after a serious crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Marstons Mills on Monday. No students were aboard the bus at the time of the collision on River Road, officials said. The local fire department says the crash left the bus with heavy damage.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Newspaper ads take aim at Martha’s Vineyard

A newspaper that bills itself as the daily newspaper of the Cape and Islands allowed a right-leaning nonprofit to purchase a full-page ad trolling one of the Islands it purports to cover. The Cape Cod Times ran a full-page ad from Citizens for Sanity, which mocked Martha’s Vineyard’s response to...
POLITICS
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident

FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Video: Massachusetts Police help man pop the question to girlfriend in most amazing way

A Massachusetts man enlisted the help of some local police officers and bystanders to create a marriage proposal that none of those involved will soon forget. On Saturday September 3, a Whitman police officer received a call from a friend, “Swifty”, who works at another Police Department on the South Shore. Swifty told the officer that he had a friend named Wayne Morse who would like the Whitman Police to help him propose to his girlfriend. The officer asked Swifty to have Wayne give him a call.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
WINDSOR, CT
capecod.com

Bike Path Mural to Honor Falmouth Woman

FALMOUTH – The parents of a young Falmouth woman who was killed this year are working with a local lawmaker to create a mural in their daughter’s honor. Robert and April Barrows are taking steps to have a mural of their daughter Kianna Paige Barrows created at a bike path overpass in North Falmouth.
FALMOUTH, MA

