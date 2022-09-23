Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Falmouth Police Give Insight on Active Shooter Preparedness
FALMOUTH – Two members of the Falmouth Police Department recently offered insight on how the force has been preparing for potential active shooter situations. Special Response Team Member Officer James Porter spoke at a recent meeting of Falmouth’s Local Emergency Planning Committee and detailed how officers are trained for these events.
NECN
Mass. AG Slaps Cleaning Company With Over $65K in Labor Violations Citations
A cleaning company is facing over $65,000 in citations for allegedly violating state labor laws, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Monday. MP Star Professionals, which operates as Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez, were issued the citations for several alleged violations, including failure to...
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
WCVB
Drivers hospitalized after Cape Cod crash involving school bus, dump truck
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two people were taken to Massachusetts hospitals after a serious crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Marstons Mills on Monday. No students were aboard the bus at the time of the collision on River Road, officials said. The local fire department says the crash left the bus with heavy damage.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Newspaper ads take aim at Martha’s Vineyard
A newspaper that bills itself as the daily newspaper of the Cape and Islands allowed a right-leaning nonprofit to purchase a full-page ad trolling one of the Islands it purports to cover. The Cape Cod Times ran a full-page ad from Citizens for Sanity, which mocked Martha’s Vineyard’s response to...
WCVB
Family of Massachusetts soldier who died in 2020 file $25 million malpractice claim against U.S. Army
BOSTON — The family of a Massachusetts soldier who was found dead about 30 miles from Fort Hood in Texas in 2020 has filed a malpractice claim worth $25 million against the U.S. Army. Sgt. Elder Neves Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, was reported missing on Aug. 19, 2020. His...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating fatal stabbing in southeastern Massachusetts that killed 41-year-old
A Massachusetts man has died after being injured in a stabbing on Thursday evening. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne stated that at approximately 6:25 p.m. Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth.
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Massachusetts Police help man pop the question to girlfriend in most amazing way
A Massachusetts man enlisted the help of some local police officers and bystanders to create a marriage proposal that none of those involved will soon forget. On Saturday September 3, a Whitman police officer received a call from a friend, “Swifty”, who works at another Police Department on the South Shore. Swifty told the officer that he had a friend named Wayne Morse who would like the Whitman Police to help him propose to his girlfriend. The officer asked Swifty to have Wayne give him a call.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, investigators say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
Baker-Polito announced $1 million in grants for 26 projects
To celebrate Climate Week, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,217,619 in grant funding for 26 projects through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
capecod.com
Bike Path Mural to Honor Falmouth Woman
FALMOUTH – The parents of a young Falmouth woman who was killed this year are working with a local lawmaker to create a mural in their daughter’s honor. Robert and April Barrows are taking steps to have a mural of their daughter Kianna Paige Barrows created at a bike path overpass in North Falmouth.
WCVB
Young woman from Massachusetts killed in head-on-crash in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after the vehicle she was traveling in was involved in a head-on crash in North Andover, according to police. North Andover police said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1800 Great Pond Road. The...
