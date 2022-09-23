Fort Myers Beach Fire providing sandbags in preparation for possible storms

Fort Myers Beach Fire District

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD) has announced sand and bags are available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall.

FMBFD advised those in need of sandbags in preparation for Tropical Depression 9, which is possibly heading towards SWFL, to bring a shovel as well. Fort Myers Beach Town Hall is located at 2525 Estero Blvd.

