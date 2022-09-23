Read full article on original website
NECN
Mass. AG Slaps Cleaning Company With Over $65K in Labor Violations Citations
A cleaning company is facing over $65,000 in citations for allegedly violating state labor laws, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Monday. MP Star Professionals, which operates as Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez, were issued the citations for several alleged violations, including failure to...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
NECN
School Bus, Dump Truck Crash on Cape Cod, Sending Drivers to Hospital
A school bus driver was seriously injured when the vehicle crashed with a small dump truck on Cape Cod Monday morning, police said. No students were on board the bus in the crash on River Road in Barnstable, local police said. Its driver is expected to survive, and the driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.
capecoddaily.com
Falmouth Police Give Insight on Active Shooter Preparedness
FALMOUTH – Two members of the Falmouth Police Department recently offered insight on how the force has been preparing for potential active shooter situations. Special Response Team Member Officer James Porter spoke at a recent meeting of Falmouth’s Local Emergency Planning Committee and detailed how officers are trained for these events. Porter said all Falmouth’s […] The post Falmouth Police Give Insight on Active Shooter Preparedness appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
Two Falmouth wind turbines sparked a lawsuit; now they're being demolished
Two land-based wind turbines that drew heavy criticism from their Falmouth neighbors are scheduled to be demolished this week and next. The town-owned turbines, Wind 1 and Wind 2, were installed about a decade ago at the Falmouth wastewater treatment facility. Abutting neighbor Barry Funfar, a Vietnam combat veteran who...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Family of six t-boned by drunk driver, cops say…
MARSTONS MILLS – A male driver, described as being in his late 20s/early 30s, was arrested for drunk driving after he allegedly ran a stop sign and rammed into the side of a SUV carrying a family of six early this morning. The crash happened shortly after midnight –...
WCVB
Family of Massachusetts soldier who died in 2020 file $25 million malpractice claim against U.S. Army
BOSTON — The family of a Massachusetts soldier who was found dead about 30 miles from Fort Hood in Texas in 2020 has filed a malpractice claim worth $25 million against the U.S. Army. Sgt. Elder Neves Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, was reported missing on Aug. 19, 2020. His...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, investigators say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
capecoddaily.com
Bike Path Mural to Honor Falmouth Woman
FALMOUTH – The parents of a young Falmouth woman who was killed this year are working with a local lawmaker to create a mural in their daughter’s honor. Robert and April Barrows are taking steps to have a mural of their daughter Kianna Paige Barrows created at a bike path overpass in North Falmouth. Kianna […] The post Bike Path Mural to Honor Falmouth Woman appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
School bus and truck collide in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A school bus and a truck collided in Marstons Mills around 7:15 AM Monday. The crash happened on River Road just east of Wakeby Road. Firefighters had to extricate the bus driver from the wreckage. The bus driver was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth after it was learned […] The post School bus and truck collide in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Hosting Public Forum on Sewer Expansion Project
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown residents can make their voices heard on the town’s sewer expansion project during a public forum on October 12 from 5 to 7 pm at town hall. Officials said they want to hear from the public about the existing sewer system, planned upgrades, and efforts to connect all properties in the town. […] The post Provincetown Hosting Public Forum on Sewer Expansion Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Massachusetts Police help man pop the question to girlfriend in most amazing way
A Massachusetts man enlisted the help of some local police officers and bystanders to create a marriage proposal that none of those involved will soon forget. On Saturday September 3, a Whitman police officer received a call from a friend, “Swifty”, who works at another Police Department on the South Shore. Swifty told the officer that he had a friend named Wayne Morse who would like the Whitman Police to help him propose to his girlfriend. The officer asked Swifty to have Wayne give him a call.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Newspaper ads take aim at Martha’s Vineyard
A newspaper that bills itself as the daily newspaper of the Cape and Islands allowed a right-leaning nonprofit to purchase a full-page ad trolling one of the Islands it purports to cover. The Cape Cod Times ran a full-page ad from Citizens for Sanity, which mocked Martha’s Vineyard’s response to...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 09/25/2022
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Shortly…
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A car struck a tree in Wellfleet sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Commercial Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to serious but not life-threatening. The post Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
