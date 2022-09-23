Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
The Miami Marlins and Don Mattingly have agreed this will be his last season as manager of the team. Come home to the Bronx, Don. The Yankees need you. After seven years managing the Miami Marlins, Don Mattingly is going to be moving on. On Sunday morning, Craig Mish and...
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
SNY lost a key member of its New York Mets broadcast booth after former Mets legend Keith Hernandez suffered a shoulder injury this week. Hernandez's boothmate, Gary Cohen announced Hernandez wouldn't call the rest of the Mets' regular season games while he recovers from shoulder surgery. Hernandez reportedly fell after dropping his phone and glasses.
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit home run number 700 of his career on Friday night, but it could have been so much better. Baseball is a beautiful sport. Games such as Albert Pujols’ first return to St. Louis when playing for the Los Angeles Angels was one of the best moments I can remember as a baseball fan. Unfortunately, baseball can’t always provide the most optimal feel-good scenarios for fans, and that was the case with Albert Pujols’ 700th home run.
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
Aaron Judge has been a big topic of conversation in the MLB world and it was today on The Baseball Insiders. After a bit of a layoff, The Baseball Insiders is back and with a new crew! Adam Weinrib is Robert Murray’s new co-host. Adam is one of the...
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
