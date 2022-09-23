SoMD Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Hearty Meal to Make the Holidays Magical

(Family Features) Capturing the magic of the holidays often happens at the dinner table as loved ones toast the season with stunning meals worth celebrating. This year, call the entire family together and make your festive feast memorable with pairings that offer favorite flavors.

Starting with a tender cut of meat hand-trimmed by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, this Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus from chef David Rose calls to mind the extravagant holiday gatherings of yesteryear with a modern twist you can claim as your own.

Visit OmahaSteaks.com/Blog to find more recipes fit for the holidays.

Roasted Chateaubriand with Red Wine Gravy and Lemon-Garlic Asparagus

Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: about 90 minutes

Chateaubriand:

1 Omaha Steaks Chateaubriand (2-4 pounds)

kosher salt

ground black pepper

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

Red Wine Gravy:

Reserved chateaubriand juices

1 medium shallot, small diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups red wine

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups water

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 tablespoon stone ground mustard

kosher salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

Lemon-Garlic Asparagus:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 pound jumbo asparagus, stems trimmed and spears blanched in salted water

1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 lemon, juice only

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

To make chateaubriand:

Pat chateaubriand dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with salt and pepper; bring to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 250 F.

In a large cast-iron pan, bring grapeseed oil to high heat.

Sear chateaubriand on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side.

Remove chateaubriand from pan, reserving pan drippings; place chateaubriand on wire rack-lined baking sheet. Bake according to the cooking chart for cook time and desired doneness. Use a meat thermometer to ensure doneness.

Rest chateaubriand 15-20 minutes. Slice to desired thickness.

To make red wine gravy:

Bring a cast-iron pan with reserved chateaubriand drippings to high heat, then add shallots and minced garlic. Brown 30 seconds.

Add red wine and deglaze the pan, cooking until reduced by half, about 3 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium and whisk in 2 tablespoons butter and flour until all clumps have disappeared and the mixture is well-incorporated, 3-4 minutes.

Add water and bouillon cubes; boil then whisks in stone ground mustard.

Reduce to low heat and simmer until achieving sauce-like consistency, 7-8 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Turn off heat and whisk in remaining butter until fully melted and emulsified into sauce.

To make lemon-garlic asparagus: